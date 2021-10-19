LANCASTER — The Board of Selectmen accepted over $200,000 in grant funding at their regular meeting on Monday.
The amounts and purposes are as follows:
— $4,500 from the New Hampshire State Council of the Arts for an art mural project.
The mural celebrating the town’s past, present and future will be painted on the south side of the Lancaster Motel, facing the municipal parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Park Street.
The Lancaster Mural Project Planning Committee will host its first community planning session at The Lancaster Motel at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Area residents are invited to share their ideas, suggestions, photographs and stories for the mural.
North Country Ford also donated $500 and The Tillotson Foundation has pledged $1,500 to the project.
The mural project is a collaborative effort of the Town of Lancaster, Lancaster Historical Society, and the Lancaster Motel.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/lancasternhmural
— $18,000 from the New Hampshire Department of Justice for the purchase of IV pumps.
— $180,000 from the National Park Service’s Land & Water Conservation Fund for improvements to the outdoor facilities at Colonel Town.
TRUCK PURCHASE
The Select Board voted 3-0 to purchase a 2022 Ford F-600.
It replaces the highway department’s aging one-ton truck.
According to Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, the town had ordered a 2021 Dodge one-ton from a St. Johnsbury dealership. However, the salesman left the dealership and the order was never processed.
“So the vehicle we wanted to buy was no longer available,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Unable to find a 2021 vehicle, the town solicited quotes for a 2022 model with the same specifications. North Country Ford submitted the low quote of $69,710, which was accepted.
