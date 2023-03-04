Select Board Accepts Town Forest Stewardship Plan

LANCASTER — Finally, a plan.
The Select Board on Feb. 21 unanimously approved the Town Forest Stewardship Plan, a playbook to take care of the 260-acre municipal woodland.
Created by the Conservation Commission, the eight-page document lays out a framework for management and use of the town forest, to ensure it remains a valuable community asset for years to come.
The plan sets four primary goals — Improve pedestrian access, protect groundwater resources, preserve wildlife habitats, and establish educational programming — and recommends six action items to achieve those goals.
Conservation Commission Chair Racheal Stuart described the plan as “a light touch” to stabilize the town forest and promote public use.
Select Board Chair Shane Beattie welcomed the plan, saying, “At least we have a direction to go with the property, whereas before it was a free-for-all and nobody really knew it existed.”
ACTION ITEMS
Most action items in the Town Forest Stewardship Plan focus on the town forest’s neglected trail network that has become overgrown, difficult to find, and hard to follow.
To address that problem, the Conservation Commission calls for the town to (1) Reconfigure trails to increase walk/bike traffic and decrease snowmobile traffic through the property, (2) Make improvements to logging roads to enhance pedestrian access, and (3) Enter community partnerships to develop programs for non-motorized recreation and outdoor education.
ConCom also recommended the town forest be placed under a conservation easement, and that steps be taken to address invasive plant species.
The plan states, “The Conservation Commission will work in partnership with the Town Manager to engage and encourage Town departments, nonprofit partners and others to implement specific strategies. The Commission will track progress toward the objectives from year to year and adjust the Stewardship Plan accordingly.”
FIRST STEPS
The town forest was created when three farms were combined into a single town-owned parcel in the 1950s, and was officially established through Town Meeting approval in 1960. It has been primarily used for timber harvesting since the 1970s, with the most recent harvest occurring in 2021-2022.
Following multiple studies, the Select Board last year directed the Conservation Commission to develop a town forest stewardship plan.
As proposed, the Conservation Commission will oversee the stewardship plan and its implementation, in close cooperation with the Town Manager. The Select Board would have final decision-making authority.
“I think this will be a good partnership between all parties, to ensure this asset of the town is maintained for as long as possible,” Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Stuart said the Conservation Commission would not recommend more ambitious action items — such as new trail construction — until after the first wave of Town Forest Stewardship Plan action items were implemented and could be assessed.
“We don’t want to put too much into these trails right now, because it’s not used by a lot of people,” Stuart said. “We want to make sure that people are actually going to use it [first].”
“We just want to stabilize what we have, and keep it for pedestrians for now, just to see what kind of use we get.”
To view the Town Forest Stewardship Plan visit https://bit.ly/3KQXDNV
