WHITEFIELD — Two Select Board members are accused of violating state law and town policy in connection with the discipline of a department head.
It stems from last month when Selectmen Shawn White and John Tholl suspended Public Works Director Robert Larson for one week without pay for using $160 in town funds to purchase Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards for his 8-man crew as a “Christmas appreciation gift.”
In a grievance letter, Larson claimed that White and Tholl decided the punishment at a secret meeting in violation of state open meeting law.
In addition, White and Tholl ignored town personnel policy which requires the Select Board to issue two warnings before imposing suspension, Larson said.
According to Larson, those actions were taken without the knowledge of then Chair Peter Corey, who chose not to seek re-election and whose term ended shortly thereafter.
Larson claims the actions taken by White and Tholl were not only illegal but evidence of a personal vendetta against him.
“The timing and action taken by these two members of the board demonstrates a willful and preplanned agenda to bypass the restraints of the Town Personnel Policy, as well as the Select Board rules of proper procedure,” Larson wrote.
He pointed to White in particular, “This also shows a clear intent to harass and intimidate me, and further demonstrates the continuance of harassment demonstrated for the past three years by Shawn White.”
In his grievance letter, Larson demanded reimbursement of his lost pay.
There was an 80-minute non-public meeting to address the matter on Monday.
In attendance were Larson, Tholl, Corey, newly elected Select Board member, Abigail Querrard, and town counsel. White recused himself from the matter and was not present.
The Select Board has until April 11 to take corrective action, if they deem it necessary.
GIFT CARDS
According to Larson, it was a simple mistake.
He had purchased Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards for public works employees in 2019 using personal funds.
He said the following year, 2020, he used town funds after a municipal office employee said it was OK.
In 2021, he again purchased gift cards with town funds despite the Select Board telling him not to. He claimed that he unintentionally forgot the directive and that once alerted to his mistake he repaid the $160 without protest.
In his letter, he wrote in all caps, “[I] gladly paid back the $160 to the Town of Whitefield.”
He indicated that he would have bought the gift cards himself had he remembered, “because I appreciate these guys. They work hard, they show up on time, do a great job, they work overtime if need be, no matter what’s going on in their personal lives.”
Larson said that he was punished for two policy infractions related to the 2021 gift card purchase. One was stealing, for buying the gift cards with town funds; and the other was insubordination, for defying a direct order.
He disputed both counts.
In regards to stealing, he said all of the money stayed within the department and he did not benefit. As for insubordination, he said that forgetting the Select Board directive was an honest mistake.
“Forgetting something is not refusal to do the command,” he said.
GRIEVANCE
In his letter, Larson explained how the Select Board violated town policy.
First, he claimed the Select Board failed to follow a three-step disciplinary process that requires a verbal warning, then a written warning, and then a suspension.
“I was not afforded this process,” he wrote.
Second, he said, Selectman Shawn White had violated the town’s harassment policy. His letter did not provide specifics, but rather a general description of White’s behavior.
“I have been harassed by Shawn White since the day I was interviewed here in the Town of Whitefield,” Larson wrote.
Third, he said, Select Board members, White and Tholl set the punishment at a secret meeting which was not properly noticed, and was held without Corey’s knowledge.
The meeting took place on either March 9 or 10. Larson was notified on the 10th.
Corey subsequently learned of the decision and disagreed with the punishment.
“Peter Corey was still legally the Chairman until the new selectman was sworn in and was NOT included in this meeting nor signed the letter of reprimand […] This secret meeting violates state law RSA-91A:2 which requires the board to conduct any official business at a properly held meeting,” Larson wrote.
Larson questioned the motives of White and Tholl, and the timing of their decision, noting that the gift card purchase would have appeared in the December spending report, which has been available since January.
“Why was it not brought to my attention at that time?” he wrote in all caps.
He also wondered why it was considered inappropriate at all. He said the gift cards were intended as a morale boost for public works employees who put in extra hours during the winter, with many plowing roads on Christmas Day.
“Why is it okay to supply food for election workers out of the budget and not the guys?” he wrote.
Larson and Tholl both declined to comment following Monday’s non-public hearing.
