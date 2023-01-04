Select Board Addresses Dog Complaints

LYNDON — For two years residents of the Lyn Haven Mobile Home Park have complained about a couple of nuisance dogs.
Now, the Select Board has stepped in.
By a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the board ordered Jessica Eckhardt of 103 Woodbury Lane to comply with the municipal pet ordinance within 30 days.
She must install proper fencing, leashing and shelter to prevent her two pit bulls from roaming the neighborhood unsupervised — or risk losing them permanently.
The move comes in response to more than a dozen complaints filed by Lyn Haven Mobile Home Park residents over the past two years.
The residents claim the pit bulls pose a public safety risk, wandering the area freely and showing aggressive behavior.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris confirmed that, when attempting to discuss the matter with Eckhardt, one of the dogs “came out aggressively to the point where I relocated, so my car was between me and the dog, until someone came out to get it.”
The Select Board on Tuesday heard from five residents who worried the dogs would eventually injure or kill someone. They refused to give their names for fear of reprisals.
“Someday [the dogs] are going to get in bigger trouble,” one resident said.
Prior attempts to address the situation have been largely unsuccessful.
Harris and animal control officer Cindy Cady have only confirmed three violations through video and photo evidence, issuing three tickets with fines totaling $100.
It is unclear if those fines have been paid.
Following the last ticket, Eckhardt reportedly began leashing her dogs during the day. However, neighbors claim, the pit bulls continue to roam the mobile home park at night.
For that reason, the Select Board decided to take action.
Because an electric fence system has proven ineffective, the board will require Eckhardt to install a fence or kennel, subject to approval by the police chief and animal control officer.
And after hearing reports of inhumane treatment — specifically that the dogs were kept outside on short leashes and without shelter — the board will require Eckhardt to provide “acceptable length” leashes and proper shelter.
After considering a 60-day deadline, the Select Board settled on 30 days due to the longstanding nature of the complaints and the potential impact on surrounding residents.
“It sounds like every day is a jeopardy to the neighbor’s safety,” said board member Chris Thompson.
Thompson made clear the board’s goal was to enforce compliance, not take the dogs.
“The last thing we want to do is take someone’s pet. We want to work with the pet owner. And, if they won’t work with us, we want to force the owners to protect the community and their animals.”
PET CONTROL ORDINANCE
The following is an excerpt from the town’s Pet Control Ordinance related to the proper keeping of dogs.
6. No person owning or controlling a dog or wolf-hybrid in the Town of Lyndon will allow that animal to act in a vicious, destructive, or harmful manner against other persons, property, or animals in the Town of Lyndon.
A. Violations of this provision will result in an assessed penalty of $150 (Waiver fine $130), and the Selectboard may order the destruction of the animal in accordance with V.S.A. 20, Chapter 193. The person owning the animal shall be required to pay the costs incurred to humanely destroy it.
B. Upon written complaint by a legal resident of the Town that a dog or wolf-hybrid is alleged to be vicious, the Selectboard shall hold a hearing on the facts of the complaint. If the Selectboard find the animal to be vicious, they may make such order as necessary, including destruction of the animal, to protect the public.
7. All dogs and wolf-hybrids shall be confined to the limits of the property owned or leased by any dog or wolf-hybrid owner or keeper, unless that animal is on a leash in the hands of a responsible person capable of handling said animal. (See permitted exceptions below) Violators of this provision will be charged a $25 penalty by the Dog Warden/Animal Control Officer or a Town Issuing Official for the first offense, as well as a boarding fee of $6 per day or portion of a day if the animal is impounded. Penalties for subsequent violations of this provision are as follows with no waiver fines established:
A. Second offense within a twelve-month period: $50 plus boarding fees.
B. Third offense within a twelve-month period: $100 plus boarding fees.
C. Fourth offense within a twelve-month period: $200 plus boarding fees.
D. Fifth offense within a twelve-month period: the Dog Warden/Animal Control Officer or a Town Issuing Official will notify the Selectboard of the offense, providing records of previous offenses and actions taken. The Selectboard may order the dog/wolf-hybrid to be destroyed in a humane manner in accordance with the authority given in V.S.A. 20, Section 3807. The owner shall be required to pay the costs incurred for such destruction.
