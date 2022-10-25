Select Board Addresses Improper Fire Truck Order

WATERFORD — A year ago the Waterford Fire Department improperly ordered a $418,000 fire truck without Town Meeting approval.
Now the town faces two options: Get voter authorization after the fact or kill the deal.
The Select Board on Monday weighed its options and board member Rob Begin said both solutions carry taxpayer impacts.
If voters approve the purchase through a Special Town Meeting or Annual Town Meeting, taxpayers would re-pay approximately $248,000 through a five-year municipal loan with the balance funded through a Fire Department surplus fund ($106,000) and the re-sale of an old truck (appx. $65,000).
If the order is canceled, the town may be assessed an undetermined penalty.
The Select Board will revisit the matter — and perhaps decide on a course of action — at its next meeting on Nov. 7.
IMPROPER ACTION
Select Board meeting minutes from Nov. 8, 2021, state “The Fire Department plans to order the truck before a scheduled price increase in December and bring the purchase to Town Meeting for approval.”
That didn’t happen.
Instead, the prior three-person Select Board authorized the fire truck purchase without voter consent. Fire Chief Jeff Gingue said he was granted verbal permission, outside of a posted meeting, without a formal vote.
Gingue called it a mistake made “in good faith.”
Members of the current five-person Select Board on Monday agreed that Gingue acted improperly but not illegally.
“I believe you were fed a line [from the past Select Board],” said Chair Gary Allard. “And I apologize that you were given information that wasn’t correct.”
Allard called the prior board’s actions unprofessional at best.
The incident, he said, highlighted the need for ongoing reforms being done by the current board.
That includes drafting a comprehensive personnel manual, the town’s first such handbook, which is intended to bring structure and accountability to town government.
Among other things, it addresses concerns over job descriptions and requirements, division of duties, benefits packages, appropriate behavior, and ethical conduct that were raised under the previous Select Board administration.
Allard said there was more work to do.
“I think [the improper fire truck purchase] shows the need for this town to have some sort of [Capital Improvement Plan] where you have a 5-year, a 10-year, a 20-year plan,” he said. “But we don’t do long-range planning, and this is what happens. It becomes a cluster.”
COMPLICATED SITUATION
When deciding how to handle the improper fire truck purchase, the Select Board will have to consider several factors.
The Select Board could seek after-the-fact approval at Town Meeting.
However, Gingue said, failure to pay for the chassis ($202,000) when it is delivered to the builder next month could result in a penalty.
“When the chassis goes to the builder, the amount of the chassis is due at that time. If you cannot pay that amount they charge 9 percent interest until the entire unit is done,” Gingue said.
Town officials could not verify that information on Monday.
However, if the contract does include a penalty clause for late payment, the town could expedite voter approval through a Special Town Meeting. It would require 45 days’ notice and could not be held until December at the earliest.
Without Town Meeting (or Special Town Meeting) approval, Waterford cannot secure a municipal loan, and the town would have no other means to fund the purchase outside of a hefty property tax increase.
The other option is to cancel the purchase.
Although cancellation may carry a penalty as well, Gingue was confident the company would call off the deal at the town’s request. He pointed to high nationwide demand for fire apparatus.
The downside, Gingue said, is the town would still need a new pumper.
If the current fire truck order were canceled and a new one was placed with Town Meeting approval next year, Gingue said, it would be a three-year backorder and “would probably be $50,000 or $60,000 more for the exact same thing. That’s not exactly in the best interest of the town either.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.