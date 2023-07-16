Select Board Advances Town Building Elevator Project
LYNDON — The Select Board on July 10 advanced plans to install a Town Office Building elevator.

The board agreed to spend up to $20,000 for St. Johnsbury-based architects EH Danson Associates to design the elevator, including a structural analysis. Funds will be taken from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pool.

