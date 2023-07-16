Select Board Advances Town Building Elevator Project

LYNDON — The Select Board on July 10 advanced plans to install a Town Office Building elevator.
The board agreed to spend up to $20,000 for St. Johnsbury-based architects EH Danson Associates to design the elevator, including a structural analysis. Funds will be taken from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pool.
The elevator would serve the entire three-story Town Office Building and address Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility issues.
Select Board Chair Chris Thompson said an elevator was “a necessary next step to take if our goal is to have A.D.A. compliance to all floors of this building.”
The elevator is part of a larger Town Office Building renovation.
The estimated seven-figure project would convert the vacant third floor into a 5,300-square-foot co-working hub.
In May, EH Danson presented first-blush plans to create 12 offices, multiple collaborative areas, and a conference room on the building’s top floor.
As proposed, it would be managed by Do North Coworking as rental office space to support the region’s remote workers, independent contractors, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small start-up businesses.
Next, Do North must produce revenue projections to determine the project’s feasibility.
The project remains in the very early stages, and details remain fluid. If it moves forward, the town would have to evaluate funding options to mitigate tax impacts.
Nicole Gratton, a regional planner at Northeastern Vermont Development Association, pointed to potential funding sources such as the bonding, loans, and grants through various programs like the Northern Borders Regional Commission, USDA Rural Business Development Grants, and Economic Development Administration. The grant application window would be next spring.
ARPA funds would be used to leverage grant funding.
The town has searched for a third-floor tenant since the Kingdom East School District moved out in July 2021.
Do North Coworking expressed interest in the space last year.
Do North opened at 93 Broad St. in 2018 and seeks more space to meet growing demand.
Jared Reynolds, the organization’s entrepreneur-in-residence, pointed to a waiting list for Do North’s rental space and business development programs.
He sees the third floor of the municipal building as an ideal location for expansion.
