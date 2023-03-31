Select Board Agrees To Address Culvert Problem

WHITEFIELD — The town will take responsibility for a broken culvert on a private property.
The Select Board on Monday agreed to replace the culvert under the driveway at 27 Spring St., determining it was a municipal liability.
The former road agent re-routed water flow towards 27 Spring St. and incorrectly installed a plastic culvert under the driveway, when it should have been a steel pipe, according to board member Shawn White.
As a result the plastic culvert broke, causing longstanding drainage problems.
By a 3-0 vote, the board agreed to make two offers to property owner Lori Comeau: Either give Comeau a 10-inch steel pipe at the town’s expense, on condition she have a professional company install it at her cost, or have the town replace the culvert to standard specifications.
Whichever option she chooses, she would sign an agreement that further culvert maintenance would be her responsibility.
The Select Board decision was made following lengthy discussion, where the current road agent Rob Larson expressed concerns.
Under state law and town policy, property owners are responsible for maintaining culverts under private driveways.
Larson expressed concern that municipal action to repair the culvert would set precedent, and expose the town to further claims.
However, White said the town was responsible for the problem at 27 Spring St. and was obliged to fix it.
