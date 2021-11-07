WEST BURKE — Select Board members met Friday morning and signed an agreement to buy land for a new highway garage.
The decision by members, Joe Allard, Christine Emmons and Ford Hubbard to have the town purchase West Burke property from Gerard Gingue and Eric Demers was preceded by months of consideration.
At the board’s August meeting, members gave verbal agreement to the Gingue/Demers property, but then the board’s next three meetings (September, October and November) came and went with no selectmen signatures to formalize the deal. In fact, at the October meeting, Allard suggested a professional assessment be done at the current town garage site off School Street in West Burke to determine its viability as an option.
Friday’s special meeting about the site purchase came four days after the board’s regular monthly meeting during which the garage site issue did not come up. For about 20 minutes prior to the board’s vote on Friday, members met with Town and Zoning Administrator Mike Harris in an executive session to discuss the deal. When they returned to the public, the board gave unanimous approval to move forward with the real estate deal.
Details of the deal are not yet public, Emmons said, because the sellers need to sign the agreement. She said she doesn’t expect much time will pass before they sign off.
“I think there’s incentive to have it just be done,” she said. “We’ve talked about it so much.”
Said Hubbard, “They’ll be glad to get it done.”
All of the board members like the location for the new highway garage. Hubbard called it a “perfect” spot.
“It’s close to the town’s administrative offices,” he said. “We don’t want it out in Timbuktu somewhere.”
The property is accessed from Route 5 in West Burke just south of West Burke Auto on one side of the road and Mike’s Gas & Redemption on the other.
The property Burke is buying is 10 acres. It provides a source of gravel, and it’s got electricity and a well. It’s also not close to residences, unlike the current site that the town has used since 1976.
Additionally, Emmons said, “It could potentially serve a dual purpose if we are able to follow through with a small wastewater system for the village. That would be one of the few sites that it could go on, but it definitely meets our needs as far as a town garage site.”
The board did not share a total project cost or timeline on Friday. They said the site plan work comes next. Discussions with Dave Kaufman, road foreman, about what is needed and where structures should go can now begin with the certainty of a property location.
Emmons suggested some give and take will be necessary in the planning.
“What the road foreman wants and what we think is practical are maybe two different things,” she said. “We know we need a salt shed. We need a garage. We need some cold storage.”
Allard said the size of the property, its condition and location open up the possibilities in planning for its use.
“There’s no real restrictions there,” he said. “We can do most anything we want to set up a plan that’s going to work best for the town.”
Burke’s road crew was not at the garage on Friday following the vote. A call to Kaufman seeking reaction to the vote was not answered and he didn’t reply to a voicemail seeking comment by press time.
The highway department takes care of about 60 miles of town roads in West Burke, East Burke and Burke Hollow.
The crew has been lobbying for a new garage for a long time.
In September they talked about the deficiencies with the current garage site, showed evidence of its shortcomings and complained that the town board members weren’t moving quickly enough to address the need for a new facility.
“They need to stop dragging their heels and make a decision,” said highway worker, Jim Hinman in September. “Make it happen. It needs to be done.”
The crew said current working conditions make a strong argument for townspeople to get behind a new garage project.
“I think if the taxpayers came down here and actually see what’s going on here, the shape of the building, the amount of money they have in equipment sitting outside, they’d be supportive,” said Kaufman in September. “I think for the most part people in the town understand what we do and appreciate us. I don’t think there will a lot of resistance with building a new facility.”
The town has been preparing for the expense of a new highway garage, said Emmons, in budgeting and through a recent property sale. It’s also possible that a parcel adjacent to the current town garage site could be sold to use for additional funding.
Whether any of the town’s roughly $400,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds can be used on the highway garage project is not clear, Emmons said. A regional meeting for municipalities to get more information on ARPA spending restrictions and allowances is set for Nov. 18 in St. Johnsbury.
