Select Board Announces Plans To Fill Two Vacancies

HAVERHILL — Following the resignation of the Chair and Vice Chair, the Select Board on Monday set a timeline to appoint two new members.
Letters of interest will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 15 and can be submitted to town administration (c/o the Select Board).
Candidates will be interviewed during a Select Board work session at the Clifford Memorial Building at 6 p.m. June 15, and selections are slated for the next regularly scheduled board meeting on June 19.
If one, or both, seats remain unfilled, a second round of interviews would take place during a tentative work session on June 22.
Several people have already expressed interest, according to board members.
The timeline was announced two weeks after Chair Katie Williams and Vice Chair Michael Graham resigned over comments made by opponents.
Both cited Haverhill’s toxic political atmosphere caused by the rift between the Town of Haverhill and Woodsville Fire District that has resulted in multiple lawsuits, shattered friendships, and hard feelings.
Acknowledging those tensions, first-year Selectman Joe Longacre on Monday assured the public that appointments would be done collectively, transparently, and publicly.
Longacre hoped a new board would usher in a more productive, cooperative era in Haverhill municipal government.
“I can’t speak for the other Board members, but I’d like to bring some civility back to this meeting,” Longacre said. “There has been an awful lot of accusations, and maybe criticisms, and I think we need to get back to running the business of the town and [the public] interest in what we need to do for the town. Get away from the negative comments, the misinformation. We seem to be spending way too much time on that and [let’s] get back to the real business.”
The board will follow the statutory process under RSA 669:63, which states, “Vacancies in the board of selectmen shall be filled by appointment made by the remaining selectmen. Whenever the selectmen fail to make such appointment, the superior court or any justice thereof, on petition of any citizen of the town, and after such notice as the court shall deem reasonable, may appoint a suitable person to fill the vacancy.”
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board successfully followed the same process to fill an opening earlier this year, said Chair David Robinson.
“I think the process worked well,” Robinson said.
A separate process, which involves a special town meeting vote, does not apply because Haverhill has not adopted that statute.
