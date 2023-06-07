Select Board Announces Plans To Fill Two Vacancies
HAVERHILL — Following the resignation of the Chair and Vice Chair, the Select Board on Monday set a timeline to appoint two new members.

Letters of interest will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 15 and can be submitted to town administration (c/o the Select Board).

