Select Board Approves Formation Of Energy Committee
New town welcome signs were installed at four entrances to Lancaster last summer as part of a new marketing campaign. (Courtesy Photo) Lancaster sign #filephoto

LANCASTER — Electric customers may benefit from a new town initiative.

By a 3-0 vote on July 17, the Select Board approved the creation of a five-member energy committee.

