Select Board Approves Formation Of Energy Committee

LANCASTER — Electric customers may benefit from a new town initiative.
By a 3-0 vote on July 17, the Select Board approved the creation of a five-member energy committee.
The committee’s charge is to draft a community power plan that would allow the town to sell low-cost electricity directly to residents if approved.
The energy committee is expected to meet nine times over two and a half months to draft a community power plan.
Next, the plan must be approved by the state Public Utilities Commission, the Select Board, and finally Town Meeting voters.
If the plan is approved, the town would launch a community power program and partner with an energy broker to sell low-cost wholesale energy direct to residents.
Customers would be able to opt in/out every monthly billing period.
The Select Board on July 17 expressed a preference that the program be opt-in, meaning residents would have to choose to join rather than being automatically enrolled.
“If the product is good and the price is good, I’m sure people will opt-in,” Selectman Leon Rideout said.
There are four authorized community power brokers in New Hampshire, and Lancaster will work with one, Standard Power, to create the community power plan.
The savings under community power would fluctuate. As of last month, Standard Power offered a baseline supply rate of 11.1 cents per kilowatt hour. That is 55 percent below the current Eversource rate but only one and a half cents below the requested Eversource rate for the second half of 2023.
Previously, utility companies provided the infrastructure and supplied the power. Under the 2019 Community Power Law, municipalities can become the supplier.
Traditional utilities (such as Eversource) would continue to own, maintain and charge for infrastructure.
Beyond cheaper electricity, community power programs can offer longer-term fixed-term contracts (up to 2½ years) in comparison to traditional utilities. That’s because community power programs purchase energy on a flexible schedule, while utilities buy electricity twice a year in six-month increments.
Long-term contracts carry appeal in New England, where natural gas accounts for 57 percent of energy production, and fluctuations can have dramatic regional impacts.
Last year, due to the rising cost of natural gas, New Hampshire electric rates skyrocketed. Prices could remain erratic going forward due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Another benefit to community power: Municipalities can buy different percentages of renewable power.
Four communities that worked with Standard Power to launch community power programs earlier this year (Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, and Wilton ) will offer rates that range from 11.1 cents per kWh for the state minimum renewable energy requirement (23.4 percent) to 11.47 cents/kWh for 33 percent renewable energy to 13.9 cents/kWh for 100 percent renewable.
A competitor in the community power sector, the non-profit Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, is offering 15.8 cents/kWh for the base rate (23.4 percent renewable) and 16.2 cents/kWh for 33 percent renewable.
The state’s renewable energy requirement will increase to 25.2 percent in 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.