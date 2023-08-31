Select Board Approves Money For St. Johnsbury Armory Clean-Up
The St. Johnsbury Armory on Main Street.

The St. Johnsbury Select Board approved the grant money on Monday for the remediation and clean-up of the old Armory building on Main Street.

The town plans to renovate the building into a police station and a regional dispatch and training center.

