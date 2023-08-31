Select Board Approves Money For St. Johnsbury Armory Clean-Up

The St. Johnsbury Select Board approved the grant money on Monday for the remediation and clean-up of the old Armory building on Main Street.
The town plans to renovate the building into a police station and a regional dispatch and training center.
And the clean-up project could begin as soon as this fall.
In addition, it’s possible that the gym section of the building could be taken down during the site’s clean-up.
“We’re not sure yet,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “It might just be cleaned up and left standing, but it’s likely to be torn down. There’s a couple different options. We’re still trying to figure out which works best.”
The town will soon accept bids for the project.
“The clean-up stuff will be bid out shortly, and that will go into construction as early as this fall,” said Whitehead. “Getting rid of all the PCB’s and the paints and then any lead and asbestos. At that point, the site will be remediated.”
Now, the town has started working on raising money for the construction and renovation of the new police building. They might have to ask the voters for money.
“We hope not, but that’s possible,” said Whitehead. “We’re hoping that we can raise the funds through additional grant monies. We still have a funding gap for the construction.”
If the town lands all the money for construction this year, the construction of the police station could begin next spring.
The state recently awarded the town a $330,000 Community Development Block Grant which will take care of the site clean-up.
The site clean-up cost amounts to over $2.1 million dollars.
The Armory was constructed in 1916 and sold to the town in 1975. The building has been vacant for the past 13 years due to structural concerns and the presence of asbestos, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), and lead-based paint.
