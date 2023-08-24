Select Board Approves Small Business Support Program
LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday authorized a small business matching grant program.

It sets aside $225,000 of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds: $100,000 to support new business development, $100,000 to aid existing business growth and expansion, and $25,000 for grant administration.

