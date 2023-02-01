LYNDON — The most significant housing project in Lyndon in recent memory cleared an early hurdle this week.
The Select Board on Monday voted 3-0 to rezone a 17-acre parcel on Route 122 to allow construction of a 96-unit development known as the Miller’s Run Complex.
Board members expressed strong support for the $15 million proposal, which would offer a combination of apartments and condominiums.
“I don’t see a negative to it,” said board member Nancy Blankenship. “It’s a need we have in our community.”
The property was rezoned from Commercial/Industrial to Residential Neighborhood because the former does not permit Planned Unit Developments, but the latter does.
The Planning Commission recommended the land be rezoned to speed along the project, which they endorse, rather than pursue the time-consuming process of adding PUD as a conditional use in Commercial/Industrial districts.
While it is technically spot zoning, it is consistent with the surrounding area, said Planing Director Nicole Gratton.
The property abuts a similar (but smaller) apartment complex, Lyndon Meadows, which is also zoned Residential Neighborhood.
Select Board members ultimately agreed with that line of reasoning.
“I think this project has so many potential benefits that they really outweigh the minor concerns I have about the appearance of spot zoning,” said board member Chris Thompson.
Northeast Kingdom natives Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson, doing business as Stevens & Simpson Development, unveiled tentative plans for the estimated $15 million project last month.
It would be built in three phases over five years, with a 50-50 mix of apartments and condominiums.
The Miller’s Run Complex has received strong interest from local employers.
Vermont has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a homeowner vacancy rate below one percent.
The Miller’s Run Complex remains in its early stages.
The land was purchased in the spring and developers continue work to raise capital and secure permits.
The project will require a conditional use permit for a planned unit development from the Lyndon Development Review Board.
In addition, the District 7 Environmental Commission must determine if the project requires an Act 250 permit, although Stevens said the location does not pose significant wetland or floodplain issues.
The developers have not determined the price point for apartments and condominium units. However, the condos are expected to be a mix of high-end units and affordable units (under $200,000).
Stevens and Simpson intend to use local suppliers, vendors, tradesmen and contractors on the job, in order to “keep the money in town,” Stevens said.
The Millers Run Complex would help the town realize goals stated in the Envision Lyndon 2020 Municipal Plan to provide quality housing for “residents of all ages, income ranges, and family sizes.”
The complex would be centrally located a half-mile from the interstate, a mile from area schools, and within close proximity to area employers and commercial centers
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Love to see it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.