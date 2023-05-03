Select Board Backs Town Admin Secretary
Town Building, Franconia, N.H., July 25, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

FRANCONIA — The Select Board on Monday threw its support behind administrative secretary Jenny Monahan.

Monahan sought assurance that her position would remain full-time, after past Select Board discussions that it should be downgraded to part-time.

