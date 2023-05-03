Select Board Backs Town Admin Secretary

FRANCONIA — The Select Board on Monday threw its support behind administrative secretary Jenny Monahan.
Monahan sought assurance that her position would remain full-time, after past Select Board discussions that it should be downgraded to part-time.
“For the vast foreseeable future, I’d like to know that my position is recognized as full-time,” she said. “I’d like that stated for the record.”
Although the board made no firm commitment by way of formal vote or informal straw poll, all three members strongly agreed that Monahan served a vital role in the town office.
They pointed out that Monahan had worked increasingly-longer hours and handled every-growing responsibility during her five-year tenure.
“We’re lucky to have you, Jenny,” said Selectman Dan Walker. “The position has evolved, and you’ve evolved with it.”
ONGOING ISSUE
The matter stems from a town office restructuring plan that was initiated this winter.
The Select Board in November agreed to return the Town Administrator from part- to full-time due to the workload.
In order to meet the salary demands of former TA Kim Cowles, the board recommended reducing the administrative secretary to part-time to control costs and offset tax impacts.
Worried about her hours getting slashed, Monahan stepped down. However, Cowles later resigned, the board’s recommendation was rescinded, and Monahan returned to work five weeks later.
The issue was revisited during board discussions on April 10.
Those discussions were conducted in a non-public session against the advice of legal counsel over the objection of board chair Jill Brewer.
That prompted Monahan to raise the issue again on Monday to hash out the matter in public. Board members and others in attendance offered strong support for Monahan.
Interim Town Administrator Sharon Penney, whose contract ends June 9, said Monahan has been essential to town operations since Penney’s hire in early January.
Speaking directly to Monahan, Penney said, “Your position is absolutely critical, with my imminent departure, to hold things together.”
Then, to the board members and audience, Penney said Monahan’s proficiency and experience would be critical going forward, as the town prepares to hire a new, permanent Town Administrator.
“Jenny is going to be a huge asset, because she’s going to keep the machine running,” Penney said. “She knows her stuff.”
“A LOT GOING ON”
Seven years ago, Municipal Resources Inc. published a report on Franconia’s town office staffing levels.
It recommended converting the three-person town office into a two-person operation, with a full-time Town Administrator and either a full- or part-time administrative secretary.
However, much has changed since then, both in terms of local demand and state requirements, and the part-time administrative secretary option is no longer plausible, Monahan said.
“I could work 60 hours a week and still not be caught up,” she said. “There is a lot going on in town, and I’ve had to learn a lot of new things.”
Brewer agreed the town office required two full-time staff, a Town Administrator and an administrative secretary, and argued the MRI report essentially recommended the same, just under a slightly different configuration.
Brewer added the full-time administrative secretary position was justified, saying, “For a little town, we’re doing a lot [and Monahan is] a huge part of keeping all of those things moving and keeping this town progressing.”
Echoing that, Planning Board member Monica Laflamme said Monahan was essential in the roll-out of a new short-term rental registration process, a major initiative.
“When Jen left, the STR project got dropped. If not for [Monahan] coming back, we would be lost,” Laflamme said. “It would be a dead project.”
MOVING FORWARD
According to meeting minutes, Selectman Walker initiated the April 10 non-public meeting.
He did not disclose the substance of what he said at that meeting. However, he acknowledged on Monday it had created some hard feelings and apologized to Monahan.
He also agreed that the seven-year-old report by Municipal Resources Inc. about Franconia office staffing levels, raised at that discussion, was no longer relevant.
“We won’t get into the particulars [of the April 10 non-public discussion], but it went in a direction [that] was irrelevant and not necessary,” Walker said. “None of it was called for.”
Meanwhile Penney’s contract as interim Town Manager ends in a month and it is unclear if she will stay on longer.
To date, four have applied for the position, and only one has been deemed qualified.
Whether Penney extends her contract or not, Chairwoman Brewer said the town will develop contingencies to maintain town services until a permanent replacement has been hired, with Monahan expected to serve an important role.
“We can be creative to get us through a short-term situation,” Brewer said.
