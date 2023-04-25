HAVERHILL — Select Board Chair Katie Williams on Monday fired back against public criticism.
During public comment, former Selectman Matt Bjelobrk suggested that Vice Chair Michael Graham had undue influence over Williams’ decision-making, particularly regarding the Woodsville Fire District.
“I honestly feel we have a right to know why our elected officials take the actions that they take; If there is an undisclosed relationship that impairs your ability to vote independently,” Bjelobrk said.
When making his point, Bjelobrk cast aspersions on Williams and Graham, making unsubstantiated comments about their friendship that many in attendance found inappropriate.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Williams responded emphatically, saying she was “disgusted,” “embarrassed,” and “mortified” by Bjelobrk’s assertions.
A married mother of three, Williams has known Graham since she worked at his insurance agency when she was younger, at a time when he was battling cancer and needed office help, she said, and clarified their relationship has always been professional.
Graham was not present due to illness.
Bjelobrk’s comments stem from the ongoing debate about whether town taxpayers should fund Woodsville Fire and Highway operations.
He inferred that Graham, a precinct supporter, told Williams how to vote on the matter.
Williams denied such claims and described herself as a self-made, independent-minded person.
“I have a full-time, extremely demanding job [Director of Human Resources for the Town of Hanover] that I am passionate about, and I work my butt off. Everything I have, I got myself. I bought my house almost eight years ago with my husband. We work hard for everything that we have,” she said.
The incident occurred four weeks after Williams obtained “reputational harm coverage” through town insurance provider Primex.
Williams did not attempt to stop Bjelobrk during his comments and defended his right to address the board in open meeting, but condemned what he said.
“Everyone has the right to make these comments, and I can take it. It might not look like I can take it, but I can take it. And I’m still here, and I’m not going anywhere, and I’m just insulted that you would make this accusation about me. Because I’m a hard worker and I’m a good person. I hope someday that you realize that,” she said.
“It’s already hard enough being the only woman up here. And I’m young. So it’s two strikes against me already. And these types of comments make me wonder if I was a guy if I’d be getting the same type of criticism.”
In conclusion, Williams sounded an optimistic note. She pointed to changes made earlier in the meeting to ease the Select Board public comment policy.
The goal of the policy change, Williams said, is to support constructive dialogue in efforts and overcome town-village tensions that have divided the community.
“I hope that we can all try to get along and be respectful to each other. And let’s have a good year. We had a crappy year last year, let’s make it better,” she said.
Drawing applause, she added, “I need everyone’s help to make it better. Let’s do better guys, we can do better.”
