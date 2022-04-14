Select Board Concerned About Possible Closure Of Veterans Clinic

LITTLETON — Along with local veterans, the recommended closure of the community-based outpatient veterans clinic along Cottage Street has captured the attention of the Select Board, which is weighing in with concerns.
In March, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing the clinic that opened in 2015 and establishing a new clinic in St. Johnsbury, as part of its stated effort to maintain access and increase future system sustainability.
In January, that recommendation and others (including closure of the veterans clinic in Newport, Vt.), will be submitted to the Biden Administration for consideration.
If acted on, it would take several years.
The prospect of closure has prompted new Littleton Select Board member, Linda MacNeil to bring up the issue at Monday’s board meeting, where she suggested reaching out to New Hampshire’s federal delegation with the board’s concerns.
“We have over 2,000 unique patients that are seen more than once during the reporting period at the Littleton clinic,” she said.
As Select Board members, a letter should be written encouraging officials not to close it because of those 2,000-plus veterans who use it, said MacNeil.
“I don’t have a VA member in my family, but I do know VA people who use the clinic and it’s so much more convenient,” she said.
“Absolutely,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“A lot of the vets are getting older and they can’t travel to St. J,” said MacNeil. “I know it’s only 20 minutes, but still. It’s 20 minutes further than they really need to go.”
The board voted 3-0 to task Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason with writing a letter to U.S. Rep Ann Kuster, D-NH, and U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Maggie Hassan, D-NH, asking for a reevaluation of the recommended closure and the impact the loss of a clinic would have on Littleton area veterans.
Kuster, who has an office in Littleton, has already expressed concerns and is asking the VA to reconsider its closure of the CBOC in Littleton, as well as the one in Conway, and said it would leave a tremendous geographical gap in access to care for veterans who live in New Hampshire’s North Country and who already face challenging conditions in access to care and long commutes, particularly in winter.
“My understanding now is if we have a patient from Berlin they have to go all the way to St. Johnsbury,” said MacNeil.
On Thursday, Gleason said the letter highlights the points about the distance that Kuster mentioned.
There is also a psychological aspect to having no clinics in New Hampshire’s North Country because it would result in veterans having to go to another state, he said.
