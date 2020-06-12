CONCORD — Selectmen will issue a written decision within seven working days to determine the outcome of a dog bite hearing held Thursday evening.
The board listened to comments related to a complaint issued by Doris Houghton of Woodward Road. She claims to have been bitten twice, once in March and again in May, by a dog belonging to neighbor Baylee Olden.
The date of the first bite, according to the complaint submitted May 22 to the town, was March 7. Health officer Kris Heath said the town received a report dated March 8 from Northern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH). “I was on a path that leads to a field that belongs to Jack Bristol. I had to go to the ER due to bites on my arm,” Houghton reported. She said the incident resulted in four stitches in her arm. The dog is a 3-year-old Labrador mix.
The second incident was alleged to have occurred May 18. Houghton testified she was walking to her sister’s house and, according to the complaint, “the dog came over the embankment and attacked me again.” This also required an emergency room visit, she stated, “and I was put on antibiotics that made me sick.”
Both incidents occurred within view of Olden, Houghton said.
All parties were sworn in before comments were taken in what had been noticed as a “quasi-judicial” hearing.
Houghton said she hadn’t seen the dog since the second bite occurred. She remains scared, however, of walking by the house where it lives, she said at the Thursday hearing. “I am always very scared to walk with this dog outside and I am afraid it is going to attack me again,” she stated in the May 22 complaint.
Olden said the dog has been leashed since, and wearing a muzzle. “The dog obviously needs help if it bit the same woman twice,” she said. “I don’t want [Houghton] to walk by the house and be like, ‘Oh my God’” fearing for her safety, said Olden. The dog is protective, Olden said, and now he is on a leash “until he gets the help he needs.”
Olden is trying to get the dog that help, she said, and is in the process of having a fence put up around the property. Asked if she had the dog on a run, she said she did, in the back of the house.
Animal Control officer GiGi Losh visited with both parties, saying that Houghton “was willing not to push it the first time” after the first bite, but was scared after the second bite occurred. Losh said she told Olden that the dog would have to be quarantined for 10 days, and “she told me she’d build a fence” around the property.
The hearing lasted about 30 minutes, with the board voting unanimously to render its decision in writing within seven business days.
Concord’s Dog Ordinance gives selectmen options in determining the dog’s fate. It notes, “If the domestic pet or wolf-hybrid is found to have bitten the victim without provocation, the municipal officials shall make such order for the protection of persons as the facts and circumstances of the case may require, including, without limitation, that the domestic pet or wolf-hybrid is disposed of in a humane way, muzzled, chained, or confined.”
