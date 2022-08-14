Select Board Considers Tightening Media Relations

HAVERHILL — The Select Board is mulling a public relations policy that would forbid town employees and officials from talking to news outlets under most circumstances.
While crafting the policy at an Aug. 8 work session, Chair Fred Garofalo recommended that all press inquiries be restricted to during open meetings.
The Select Board typically meets every other Monday.
Media that cannot attend meetings — and that attempt to seek explanation, clarification or background from town officials at other times — should be met with a “no comment” and referred to the meeting minutes and recordings, Garofalo suggested.
The only exception he endorsed was public records requests, which are regulated under the state’s right to know law.
Garofalo pointed to unspecified past articles where he believed he had been misquoted as partial justification for the policy.
He also believed a town-wide gag order would eliminate unwanted and divisive opinions from appearing in news coverage.
“The intent is to make sure that whatever comes out of [the select board], the town manager, everybody here is just nothing but facts,” he said. “There should be no personal input into what is reported to the media, it should be factual only, [just] what comes out of the meeting. Simple as that.”
Garofalo’s proposal received general support at the work session from board member Michael Graham, who said he already declines to speak with the media.
When explaining his rationale, Graham cited this reporter.
“I have been contacted many times by Mr. Hayes as well, and I do not answer his text messages to me, or his phone calls. I just don’t really think it’s my place to be interviewed. If he wants to come to the meeting and participate in it, I have no problem with reporters doing that. And then it doesn’t become my own opinion, he gets to deal with the opinion that the board promulgates together,” he said.
Other board members were noncommittal.
The proposed policy would limit access for local news outlets that cover multiple communities and face frequent scheduling conflicts.
For instance, the work session coincided with a Haverhill Cooperate School Board meeting that The Caledonian-Record and The Bradford Journal Opinion both attended.
Garofalo did not respond to a phone call seeking clarification on how such a policy would be enforced, conform with free speech laws, or promote government transparency.
The matter is expected to be revisited at a future work session, date and time to be determined.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.
CONCERNS WITH ADMINISTRATION
The proposed policy is intended, in part, to bring Town Manager Brigitte Codling and the Select Board into alignment.
Some board members expressed concern that Codling had expressed personal opinions through the media.
“I think that’s where some of the problems have stemmed from,” said Vice Chair Steve Robbins to Codling during the work session. “Some things that have been in press releases are your opinion, not the opinion or the decision of the board. I think that is controversial, and something that we need to be careful with.”
Codling disagreed with those claims.
“In preparation for this [discussion] I went back and looked at two years of news articles and op-eds. And I was hard pressed to find my personal opinion in there. Not to say that it never happens, but it rarely happens that I’m throwing out my personal opinion,” she said.
Garofalo suggested that Codling’s media interactions should be limited to written press releases, subject to board review.
Those statements, he said, should be reserved for significant developments or emergency situations.
Graham suggested it would be in Codling’s best interest to limit her press communications to approved statements, because it would insulate her from criticism.
“I think it’s safer for you to not involve yourself directly in that process with reporters,” Graham said.
Board members were also unhappy with Codling’s management of the municipal Facebook page, and voted to take down the page effective Sept. 1.
TEMPLATES
Board member Katie Williams submitted “news media” and “social media” relations policies from other communities, for use as templates.
Of particular interest was the Town of Windham’s six-page Employee Media Relations Policy.
However the Windham (N.H.) policy does not bar employees from speaking with the media. It sets guidelines for who can answer specific types of questions. For instance, any employee can answer a routine request (e.g. questions of a factual, incidental or inconsequential nature) and the Town Administrator fields non-routine requests (e.g. interpretation of policy or employee information).
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3dtHpf8
Garofalo suggested that Haverhill create and adopt a public relations policy that was much shorter, and stricter, than Windham’s.
“I don’t want a five-page dissertation. Just a straight little paragraph,” he said.
That paragraph may borrow from Windham’s “General Media Interaction Guidelines,” which board members generally approved of.
It states that town employees should: A) Respond to inquiries within your purview. Do not respond to matters that do not directly relate to your professional responsibility for the Town; B) Do not offer legal opinions on Town policies or activities; C) Do not discuss employees or personnel actions; D) Do not speculate about what action the Town will take; and E) Inquire of the story’s focus, the reporter’s deadline and story publication date.
At one point, Codling said the Select Board needed to be clear about their wishes, noting that the current board’s position on public relations was a departure from the previous board.
“The position of the board has flipped. Past boards have felt a very certain way, and this board feels a very different way,” she said, adding later, “In the past there was a tremendous effort to try to be as transparent as possible, which is why we created [the municipal] Facebook [page], we tried to use YouTube, we went to all these different avenues to try and pump information out to the public and be as transparent as possible. Past boards in the last three years were like ‘If the press calls, and it’s not protected, provide it.’ You all feel very differently about that, and you want a lot less information provided.”
Williams replied that the board was not looking to throttle information.
“I don’t agree with that statement at all,” Williams said. “We don’t want to share less information with the public, that is not the goal in discussing this PR policy. It’s not about being not transparent, or lack of transparency, it’s actually about becoming more transparent. And only pushing out facts. We don’t want to push out opinions to people, that’s not our job. The town administration needs to push out facts. That doesn’t mean being less transparent or putting out less information. I think we need to stop saying that statement because it’s far from true.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.