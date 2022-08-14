Select Board Considers Tightening Media Relations
Buy Now

James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

HAVERHILL — The Select Board is mulling a public relations policy that would forbid town employees and officials from talking to news outlets under most circumstances.

While crafting the policy at an Aug. 8 work session, Chair Fred Garofalo recommended that all press inquiries be restricted to during open meetings.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments