Select Board Continues To Draft Media Policy

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Tuesday continued work on a proposed public relations policy at a work session.
They reviewed a draft three-page policy that would restrict how board members and municipal administrators interact with the media.
The draft policy would require the Town Manager and Assistant Town Manager to obtain Select Board authorization to accept interview requests from the media.
It states that “When Town Administration accepts an interview, any comments must remain factual, be void of opinion, and be consistent with the Town’s mission and vision as well as leadership’s known position on the subject. At no time should Town Administration speculate as to what action Town Leadership might take, or decisions they might make.”
The draft policy would also set guidelines for the dissemination of public statements and press releases (mandating Select Board review and approval prior to distribution) and would establish protocols for handling so-called “sensitive issues” (requiring that town administrators and board members be immediately notified “of any issue that appears to be sensitive and/or controversial”).
The proposed “sensitive issues” guidelines state, “At no time should internal issues be discussed with the media, in public, or elsewhere, until and unless, an issue is founded and only when not deemed confidential in nature.”
In response to feedback, The Select Board will revise the draft policy and bring it back for further review on Sept. 12.
During public input Tuesday, Bradford Journal Opinion managing editor Alex Nuti de Biasi pressed the Select Board on the need for such a policy in a community as small as Haverhill.
“Haverhill is a town of about [4,500] people. I’m finding this to be something that would be more fitting in a community of 50,000 people,” he said.
He said the draft policy would impede the flow of information and have a negative impact on government transparency.
“I think policies intended to restrict or manage contacts between the Select Board, and town employees, and the media are at best counterproductive and at worst anti-transparent,” he said.
Board member Katie Williams took issue with that assertion.
“I disagree that we are being less transparent, that is absolutely false,” she said. “This policy makes sure that we’re giving out facts and leaving out opinions. If anything, it improves transparency.”
Board members debated if the draft policy trampled on free speech rights in order to stifle dissent.
Chair Fred Garofalo said board members were sometimes asked to explain their votes and their positions on the issues, particularly when running for re-election.
“I’m having a hard time with this because this is America, this is free speech. You can say what you want to say, do what you want to do, and accept the consequences,” he said. “If I run for re-election next year, and people ask ‘How did you vote on this and how did you vote on that?’ And why?’ I’m going to tell them ‘I voted for this because…’ and ‘I voted against this because….’ I’m going to tell them. I’m not going to wait to get approval. This [draft policy] is telling me that I can’t do that.”
Board member Michael Graham countered that the policy was meant to provide a consensus board opinion, and promote unity in town.
“It was never the intent of myself, and it’s my understanding that it was never any of our intentions, to limit contact with the press. But rather to shape it, and make sure that it’s factual and devoid of opinion. That’s it,” Graham said.
To which Nuti de Biasi noted, “I think one man’s fact is another man’s something else, depending on the issue.”
At one point, some board members took issue with local media coverage, with Garofalo stating that he had been inaccurately quoted in unspecified articles and board member Mike Graham disagreeing with word choices in stories that appeared in The Caledonian-Record.
Both Garofalo and Graham have previously said they do not respond to press inquiries.
Addressing that, Nuti de Biasi suggested that board members should consider a different approach to media relations.
“We’re going to make mistakes, and I know we’ve made mistakes before. But we can’t learn from the mistakes we make unless you bring them to our attention. And I recall [Garofalo] making some comments when you first reviewed this public relations policy in August, saying that you don’t bother bringing these ‘misquotes’ or ‘misstatements’ to the reporter’s attention anymore. How are we going to learn from our mistakes if you don’t do that?”
“The idea that we’re deliberately taking what’s said at a meeting or during an interview back to the office, and twisting it into something that we can make hay about … that’s ludicrous. We’re only as good as our credibility, and if that was something we did over and over and over, we would have no credibility and no one would read our paper.”
He said a blanket policy would not replace the need for ongoing communications and relationships between local news organizations and the people they cover.
“I really, really encourage you, if there’s any time that you think that there’s something that was a problem in our coverage of select board meetings or any other interview, you need to bring this to our attention.”
Following the meeting, The Caledonian-Record sent a letter to Select Board members in support of Nuti de Biasi’s statements on the matter.
Taking into consideration Nuti de Biasi’s feedback, the Select Board agreed to reconsider parts of the draft policy, in order to loosen regulations and provide department heads with more latitude to field press inquiries.
The Select Board began creating the policy during an Aug. 8 work session.
It borrows from existing policies in other communities, particularly the Town of Windham (pop. 15,800).
The proposed policy is intended, in part, to bring Town Manager Brigitte Codling and the Select Board into alignment.
Some board members had expressed concern that Codling had expressed personal opinions through the media.
“I think that’s where some of the problems have stemmed from,” said Vice Chair Steve Robbins to Codling on Aug. 8. “Some things that have been in press releases are your opinion, not the opinion or the decision of the board. I think that is controversial and something that we need to be careful with.”
