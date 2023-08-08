LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday continued discussion on a proposed parking solution for Bandstand Park.
Under the proposal, perimeter roads would be made one way and angled parking would be installed along three of the park’s four sides.
Original plans called for a loop to travel north to south: From Main Street, to Park Avenue, to Maple Street and back onto Main Street.
However, Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris recommended traffic travel the other direction so that park traffic empties onto Main Street at a safer location, away from the busy Depot and Main intersection.
Longtime resident Russ Blake suggested the plan to the Select Board last month as a way to address parking woes at Bandstand Park.
The 20-space North Side Lot was closed this year to protect damaged tree roots, creating a parking crunch for park activities and causing the Lyndon Farmers Market to relocate.
Blake’s proposal would increase parking capacity along Park Avenue by approximately 200 percent, from roughly 20 to 60 spaces, more than replacing the spaces lost by the North Side Lot closure.
“We’ve got a nice park but I think [the parking shortage] will put a strain on any activities that might be in the park, and also it’s going to put a strain on The White Market parking lot,” Blake said last month.
During a discussion on Monday, the Select Board agreed to take the next steps to explore the idea.
Board members will conduct outreach and gather feedback from park abutters, price out granite curbing for the park perimeter, identify locations for curb cuts and ADA parking/access, and determine the impacts of one-way traffic on curbside trash pickup.
Blake’s suggested parking fix comes after multiple parking-related discussions in recent months.
In May, the Lyndon Farmers Market relocated to Powers Park because of parking restrictions at Bandstand Park.
The North Side Lot was closed, and vendor parking on the green was prohibited at the recommendation of an arborist, who inspected trees at Bandstand Park and found three were in critical condition, and one was dead. Two of the trees were damaged by soil compaction caused by parked vehicles.
In June, plans to convert a single Main Street parking space into a crosswalk bump-out were abandoned after Lyndonville House of Pizza owner George Kapoukranidis argued the project had impacted his customers.
Kapoukranidis said the bump out had exacerbated an existing parking shortage for his business, noting that one customer “drove around [Bandstand Park] three times before somebody moved.”
