Select Board Deadlocked On Airport Plans

HAVERHILL — No decision.
The Board of Selectmen on Monday failed to choose a safety improvement plan for Dean Memorial Airport.
Faced with two options, they were split 2-2, with member Mike Graham absent for health reasons.
They will revisit the matter with a full board at their next scheduled meeting on Nov. 8.
The plans under consideration would bring the town-owned airstrip into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.
Both of the plans would remove obstacles (such as trees, utility poles, airport buildings and traffic on Airport Road) that pose hazards to aircraft takeoff and landing.
A key difference between the two proposals is their solution for Airport Road.
Selectmen Steve Robbins and Howard Hatch supported plans to reconfigure Airport Road and maintain through traffic, while Chair Fred Garofalo and Vice-Chair Matt Bjelobrk preferred dead-ending the road on either side of the runway.
Robbins said there were compelling public safety reasons to keep the road open. However, road reconfiguration would be costly and require Town Meeting approval for a 5 percent federal grant match.
Bjelobrk responded that dead-ending would have the least impact on neighboring landowners. Closing the road would be cheaper and the 5 percent match could be contained within the town budget without Town Meeting approval.
Members of the Henson family, which owns multiple parcels along Airport Road, asked that a vote be delayed until a family member returned from military deployment. The Select Board took the suggestion under advisement.
Efforts to address airport safety date back to last year.
Planners Dubois & King, of Randolph, Vt., developed five options as part of a safety study, which was funded through a $241,500 appropriation at the 2020 Town Meeting.
Last month the Select Board narrowed the list to two options.
Both of the preferred plans maintain the current runway length of 2,511 feet and would require a certain amount of property acquisition, including the purchase of property and air rights. Neither is an airport expansion.
The work is recommended through the airport’s 10-year capital improvement plan and is needed to bring the airport into compliance with FAA standards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.