Select Board Declines Further Action Over DOJ Election Finding
HAVERHILL — By a 4-0 vote on Monday, the Select Board denied a request to remove Regis Roy as Supervisor of the Checklist.

Former Selectman Matthew Bjelobrk had asked for Roy’s dismissal after the state Department of Justice found evidence that she committed electioneering violations at 2021 Town Meeting.

