Select Board Declines Further Action Over DOJ Election Finding

HAVERHILL — By a 4-0 vote on Monday, the Select Board denied a request to remove Regis Roy as Supervisor of the Checklist.
Former Selectman Matthew Bjelobrk had asked for Roy’s dismissal after the state Department of Justice found evidence that she committed electioneering violations at 2021 Town Meeting.
However, the DOJ only issued a warning and the Select Board followed the recommendation of the New Hampshire Municipal Association and took no further action.
Fred Garofalo called it “an unfortunate situation.”
The investigation was initiated by Bjelobrk, who accused Roy of asking people to “vote no on Article 2” while working the polls at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on March 13, 2021.
Passionate groups of people had battled fiercely over Article 2, which would have allowed an Australian ballot vote in place of a traditional Town Meeting during the COVID-19 emergency.
In the end, Article 2 was defeated, 409-264, but promises of an in-person meeting never materialized. As a result the entire 34-item warrant failed, the default budget was adopted, and all other funding requests were scrapped.
While there were hard feelings in the aftermath of that vote, Bjelobrk (who supported Article 2) said his complaint was not politically motivated.
He said he only wanted to ensure free and fair elections in Haverhill, and noted that the DOJ findings were credible and sustained.
“The people of Haverhill need to know that their elections are free. They need to know they are conducted fairly and that there is no tampering with our elections,” he said.
However, prior to the Select Board decision, Roy refuted the claims.
During an impassioned six-minute speech, she directly addressed her accusers (who attended in person and by Zoom) and defended herself against the allegations of electioneering.
She expressed surprise and disappointment that those who knew her would make such accusations.
“I can look at everyone in here eye to eye and tell you I did nothing wrong, except be on the wrong side of that vote. I did nothing wrong,” she said, drawing applause from some in the audience.
During public input, some in attendance came to Roy’s defense.
Resident Lynn Graham said that the DOJ investigation included inaccuracies, noting that one person claimed that Roy was wearing a button in opposition to Article 2, but that photographs taken that day show otherwise.
“Photos show that [Roy, town moderator Jay Holden and assistant moderator Ed Ballam] were wearing identical buttons depicting that they were election officials that read ‘NH Vote Election Official.’”
Others continued to argue that Roy crossed the line.
Marilyn Blaisdell and Lorraine Prescott, who participated in the DOJ investigation, maintained that they saw Roy telling people to vote against Article 2.
Prescott insisted that Roy was wearing a button, “You had that button on your jacket at that time and I heard you tell people ‘Vote no on Article 2.’ That’s all I have to say. I’m not gonna argue it at all. This is what I saw, this is what I heard, and that’s the end of it as far as I’m concerned.”
THE INVESTIGATION
Following a one-year investigation, the DOJ issued a cease and desist letter on June 23. The DOJ told Roy, “Based on our investigation, we find that your conduct was grossly inappropriate and antithetical to your duties as an election official.”
According to the DOJ investigation, Bjelobrk’s account was corroborated by Town Manager Brigitte Codling, former Selectmen Darwin Clogston and Howard Hatch, and residents Mary Patridge-Jones, and Marilyn Blaisdell.
Town office administrator LoriAnn Aldrich heard the account secondhand from multiple sources and Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher reported seeing “inappropriate” conversations with voters, according to the DOJ order.
At least one person claimed that Roy asked voters to support Select Board challenger Michael Graham over the incumbent, Clogston. Michael Graham won 514-186.
However, others told DOJ investigators that Roy was simply performing her official duties and assisting with drive-up voting.
Those vouching for Roy were former Town Moderator Alfred “Jay” Holden, Assistant Town Moderator Ed Ballam, and residents Don and Kathleen Vaillancourt and Paul Forcier.
Under state law, election officials cannot electioneer while in performance of their official duties
In its cease and desist order, the DOJ told Roy to refrain from further misconduct related to electioneering in polling places, or face further action.
The state has now issued two cease and desist orders in connection with electioneering at the 2021 Town Meeting.
Prior to Roy, the New Hampshire Attorney General determined that Woodsville Fire District administrator Kevin Shelton committed two counts of unlawful electioneering in Feb. 2021 when he sent out a letter asking district voters to support Graham and to oppose Article 2 at the town meeting.
A cease and desist order dated March 26 stated that the letter, issued upon Woodsville Fire District letterhead, constituted impermissible electioneering by a public employee.
The district submitted a remediation plan with the Attorney General’s office, which included the addition of a formal electioneering policy in the employee handbook.
