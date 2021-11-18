Select Board Declines Mask Mandate

LANCASTER — The Board of Selectmen on Monday declined to impose a temporary mask order.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson raised the issue on behalf of Weeks Medical Center, which has seen a rush of patients due to substantial COVID-19 transmission rates in the area.
Lancaster had 24 cases as of Wednesday.
“The hospital reached out to me and asked if the town is considering a mask mandate,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Select Board Chair Leon Rideout said he strongly supported mask use, but argued against a local ordinance.
He said it would be difficult to enforce, and a misuse of town resources.
“I don’t think we want our local police department walking around Shaw’s forcing people to put a mask on,” Rideout said.
Police Chief Tim Charbonneau agreed, calling an indoor masking requirement “unenforceable.”
“If people want to wear them, they should. If they don’t, it’s a risk they are taking,” Charbonneau said.
There is precedent for a targeted, temporary approach.
Berlin and Gorham each enacted mask orders last month. Gorham’s was recently extended to Nov. 22; Berlin’s runs through Nov. 24.
Meanwhile school districts have enacted various policies dictating when and where a person must cover their face.
The issue will remain a local one for the time being.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he has no plans to revisit statewide mask mandates, which would require him to call a state of emergency.
At the suggestion of Rideout, the Select Board will draft a letter recommending mask use in the community.
“I think we can do as much as we can to highly encourage people to wear them around town,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.