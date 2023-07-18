Select Board Declines Request To Reserve Public Parking Spaces For Visiting Artists

LYNDON — Once again, downtown parking was a topic of discussion.
The Select Board on Monday denied a request from the Satellite Gallery to reserve municipal parking spaces for a visiting artist team.
Martha Elmes, the Satellite Gallery director, had asked for the Select Board to reserve two spaces outside of the gallery on Church Street from Aug. 1 to 15 and at the southeast corner of Bandstand Park from Aug. 16 to 29 to accommodate the Nomadic Photo Ark, which consists of a tow vehicle and a cargo trailer, containing a portable darkroom and studio.
Elmes selected those locations because the project needs to be conspicuous.
Visiting artists Monica Jan Frissell and Adam Scher would photograph and interview local residents in the trailer as part of a community storytelling project, so they want to be in a consistent, high-profile, high-traffic location to maximize public exposure and participation.
“We want it to be someplace that is comfortable and visible,” Elmes said.
However, the Select Board was reluctant to give up parking in the busy downtown area for an extended period.
They requested that Elmes arrange to park the truck and trailer on private property on or around Depot Street, to which Elmes was agreeable.
As a contingency, the Select Board voted 5-0 to allow the Nomadic Photo Ark to use municipal spaces along Bandstand Park for up to a week if Elmes cannot secure a private location in time.
Elmes said she understood the Select Board’s predicament.
In recent months there have been a series of issues related to downtown parking.
In May, the Lyndon Farmers Market relocated to Powers Park because of parking restrictions at Bandstand Park. In June, plans to convert a single Main Street parking space into a crosswalk bump-out were abandoned after Lyndonville House of Pizza owner George Kapoukranidis argued the project had impacted his customers. Earlier this month, a resident suggested that Park Avenue be made one way to install angled parking and increase the number of spaces along Bandstand Park from roughly 20 to 60 spaces.
“I understand you’ve been having parking issues and parking complaints,” Elmes said to the Select Board. “I’ll try to be adaptable to what you think will be the best solution.”
The Nomadic Photo Ark is funded in part through a $7,500 American Rescue Plan Act award from the town.
Frissell and Scher began the Photo Ark in 2021. Since then, they have visited 10 locations, making stops across the country from the Pacific Northwest to Orlando, Fla.
This marks their second time in Vermont. They previously collected photographs and interviews in North Hero in 2021.
After Lyndon, they plan to return to Orlando, Fla., this year and then to Massilon, Ohio, in 2024.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.