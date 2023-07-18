Select Board Declines Request To Reserve Public Parking Spaces For Visiting Artists
The Select Board declined a request to reserve parking spaces on Church Street outside of the Satellite Gallery (area shown) and Bandstand Park for visiting artists next month. (File Photo)

LYNDON — Once again, downtown parking was a topic of discussion.

The Select Board on Monday denied a request from the Satellite Gallery to reserve municipal parking spaces for a visiting artist team.

