Select Board Declines Speed Bump Request

LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday declined a resident’s request to install a speed bump on Williams Street.
Frances Ellis had asked for a speed bump to slow traffic on the residential road.
Ellis complained that a neighbor (or neighbors) had been speeding on the downtown street.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris recommended against the approval of a speed bump in response to a single, isolated complaint.
He said it would set a bad precedent and encourage similar requests from aggrieved residents elsewhere in town.
“My opinion, if you’re going to put a speed bump up on that road, you’d better buy a lot of them [because] we’ve got a lot of roads [and] everyone has the same complaint,” Harris said.
Harris said LPD would identify and contact the vehicle owners in question as a first step.
According to Harris, the number of vehicle complaints across the region has increased in recent years.
“For some reason, the driving has been faster, more aggressive, and louder everywhere,” Harris said.
Select Board member Sue Mills agreed and said vehicle noise in particular was increasingly problematic.
“The noise is definitely a factor. I notice that they don’t have to necessarily be speeding to be noisy,” Mills said.
Changes in state regulations have made it more difficult to police the growing issue of vehicle noise, Harris said.
“One of the issues we’re running into — and we hear about it from all over — is the state essentially eased some of their requirements on vehicles, like the loud after-market mufflers,” Harris said. “There’s nothing we can do about them.”
A village ordinance addresses noise.
It reads: Operating a motor vehicle in such a manner as to cause loud, unusual or unnecessary noise is prohibited. This includes noise occasioned by use of radios, stereos, tape decks or other noisemaking devices, including legal mufflers, whether the vehicle is in motion or standing, such that the device can be heard at a distance of more than 100 feet and/or be so loud as to wake sleeping residents. Any person violating this section shall be fined $50.00 for a first offense, $100.00 for a second offense and $200.00 for each succeeding offense.
However, the ordinance is very difficult to enforce because of the precise measurements (regarding the distance) or subjective judgments (the volume level) required, Harris said.
