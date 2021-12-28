LANCASTER — The Select Board won’t be making political appointments ahead of the annual Town Meeting.
Selectmen, on Dec. 20, refused to fill two vacancies, on the Budget Committee and Colonel Town Spending Committee, over concerns they could influence March elections.
Select Board Chair Leon Rideout was the most resistant, saying he opposed board appointments at this time of year under most circumstances — unless they were absolutely necessary.
Board members, Troy Merner and Shane Beattie voiced no disagreement.
The issue was raised because Rob Christie, a former Conservation Commission member and Select Board candidate, had submitted formal written interest in the Budget Committee seat.
A local political watchdog who regularly attends Budget Committee meetings, Christie said there was precedent for Budget Committee appointments.
However, Selectmen denied Christie’s request because of the proximity to Town Meeting on March 8. Rideout said it gave the impression that Selectmen were attempting to sway the Town Meeting vote, noting that incumbents have a clear advantage. Selectmen said another prospective Budget Committee candidate had been turned away for the same reason.
Using the same rationale, the Select Board also declined to appoint Joe Hertel to the Colonel Town Spending Committee. Hertel is a father of four and a Lancaster resident since 2007.
Rideout thanked Hertel for his interest and suggested he seek election in the spring.
“I highly encourage you to run for the position, but I wouldn’t support appointing someone at this point,” Rideout said.
By denying those appointments, the Select Board established a new policy position.
It needs to be fleshed out, said Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson. He asked the Select Board to explain the policy, so that it’s understood by municipal boards and committees moving forward. He said it should make clear the deadlines to fill vacancies and whether it applied to all committees.
“We need to let all the boards know so they don’t go out and try to find somebody who’s interested, have them go through the process, and then find out that you weren’t going to consider them anyways,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Beattie agreed.
“I am kind of embarrassed that we had a gentleman come here to be appointed tonight. We can do it better. We needed to have our policies in place. That’s our fault. And I apologize for that,” Beattie said.
Resident Allan Savage sought immediate clarity and pressed the Selectmen — particularly Rideout — on the issue.
In response to Savage, Rideout said he was unlikely to approve appointments to any municipal boards or committees, including the three-member Select Board, as long as they maintain a quorum.
Savage questioned the wisdom of that stance.
Rideout said it was simply what he believed.
“It’s my personal opinion,” he said.
Meanwhile, Christie was instructed that the proper course was to approach the Budget Committee and allow them to forward his nomination to the Select Board, if they choose. He vowed to pursue that course, in spite of the Select Board’s stated position on appointments.
Christie, who stepped down from the Conservation Commission in May due to frustration with what he called “bureaucratic red tape” and “a lack of cooperation from town officials,” said his candidacy was not agenda-driven.
“I’m not trying to direct the Budget Committee,” he said, adding that “the budget’s important, the budget’s complicated, and I have some financial education and financial background which I’d like to bring to the town.”
