LYNDON — The Board of Selectmen won’t help Northeast Kingdom Human Services fight Act 250 review for a proposed 8-bed facility on Cornerstone Lane.
The non-profit had asked Town Administrator Justin Smith to support a draft stipulation between NKHS and the Vermont Natural Resources Board, which would waive the Act 250
Smith brought the matter to the Select Board on Monday, and a motion to support the draft stipulation failed for lack of a second.
Earlier this year the District 7 Environmental Commission determined that Cornerstone Lane requires an Act 250 permit due to community impacts, specifically on local law enforcement.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris has claimed that Cornerstone Lane could overburden the force, a three-person, non-24 hour department that experienced a 63% increase in call volume over the first half of 2021.
He pointed to a smaller NKHS facility in town, where a single patient generated 34 police responses in a single year.
Town officials on Monday agreed that the Act 250 review was appropriate for Cornerstone Lane.
“I see no reason to forego that process,” Smith said.
NKHS officials feel the Act 250 process is unnecessary and would create unacceptable delays in the placement of four clients, who have been in temporary housing since a residential facility in Barnet closed last year.
In the draft stipulation, NKHS claimed that Cornerstone Lane will generate between two and three police calls per year were based on the Barnet facility, which Cornerstone Lane will replace.
However, Harris said, the client population would not remain steady over time and the introduction of a single disruptive client could potentially strain police resources.
“They can say it won’t have an impact all they want, but they can’t guarantee that,” Harris said.
Select Board member Christian Thompson agreed with Harris. He felt that NKHS’ argument used selective facts.
“I assume they cherry-picked numbers to make the best case,” he said.
Earlier this year, NKHS filed an appeal with Vermont Environmental Court, asking that the project be allowed to proceed without Act 250 permitting.
A conference hearing is scheduled at the Chittenden County Courthouse on May 9.
An approved stipulation would end the appeal process.
NKHS purchased the 12-acre site from The Fold Family Ministries on Feb. 26, 2021, for $475,000 and began work without seeking local or state permits, or notifying the public or town officials.
Upset neighbors formed the Vail Action Alliance to oppose the project on the grounds it would place potentially dangerous people, such as registered sex offenders and former convicts, in close proximity to their homes without adequate supervision.
Following pushback, NKHS belatedly applied for town permits over the summer.
In September, the Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building on the property (a two-bed crisis unit at 133 Cornerstone) and upheld the Zoning Administrator’s decision to grant a change-of-use permit for a 5-bed, long term residential facility at 188 Cornerstone and not require a permit for an office/residential apartment building at 142 Cornerstone.
