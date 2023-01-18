Select Board Denies Claims Of Shutting Out Town Administration

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Tuesday defended itself against accusations of rogue behavior.
By its own admission, the board acted without the knowledge of Town Administration last week when it hired law firm Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella (DTC) of Exeter in efforts to resolve a tax rate delay and avoid financial disaster.
The Department of Revenue Administration had refused to set the tax rate pending a precinct lawsuit but relented this week, allowing the town, precincts and school district to collect tax revenue and continue operations.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling and Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher said the board’s actions were improper, and worsened the perceived rift between themselves and the board.
Codling and Boucher had already contacted DTC as directed by the Select Board, they said, when they were cut out of the process.
“You all decided to do it for yourselves,” Codling said. “Since then, Town Administration has been boxed out of the entire process. No one’s communicated with us, no one’s included us, we haven’t been invited to meetings, we don’t get responses from the lawyers.”
Added Boucher, “We knew nothing. We were left completely in the dark. And that’s not acceptable to me.”
FAILURE TO COMMUNICATE
The Select Board offered a different view of events.
According to acting Chair Steve Robbins, the board was scrambling to find new representation in the tax rate matter because of a conflict of interest issue with the existing town counsel.
Robbins said the matter was pressing because the community’s municipal and educational operations were poised to go broke within two months without tax revenue.
At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the board directed Town Administration to contact DTC, but two days later on Thursday, Jan. 12, the board sat down directly with DTC and retained the law firm without notifying Codling or Boucher.
The Town Manager and Assistant Town Manager learned of the meeting and decision second-hand the following day.
In a written statement, acting Robbins said the board hired DTC under the assumption it was the agreed-upon course of action, and that swift action was needed because the town, precincts and school district were weeks away from going broke without tax revenue.
“The board took the lead on the process because we saw it as a [town financial] crisis and things were moving more slowly than we were comfortable with,” he said.”This is our responsibility as your elected officials. We believe that any Board of Selectmen would have acted in the same way under these very difficult circumstances.”
Robbins blamed miscommunication for Town Administration’s absence from the Jan. 12 meeting.
He said that former Chair Fred Garofalo, who resigned suddenly at 12:25 a.m. Saturday for reasons that remain unclear, was supposed to have told Codling and Boucher about the meeting.
“I was surprised that you weren’t at that meeting,” Robbins said to Codling and Boucher. “But I figured you didn’t want to be there and that’s why you weren’t there.”
“Nobody was told — ever, ever, ever — not to include you guys.”
DISASTER AVERTED
The Department of Revenue Administration had refused to set the tax rate until a Woodsville lawsuit was resolved, perhaps a year or more from now.
However, the town, precincts and school district were poised to go broke in a matter of weeks without tax income.
The Select Board on Jan. 12 held a non-public emergency meeting without town administration, hired law firm DTC to handle the matter, and Robbins secured the cooperation of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.
Thanks in large part to Warmington’s efforts, DRA relented and set the tax rate on Tuesday.
Select Board member Michael Graham said it didn’t matter if Codling and Boucher were involved since the outcome was successful.
“We felt an urgency to direct [DTC] to take this and run with it, and they did,” Graham said. “We don’t deserve castigation.”
When it was pointed out that the board decision resulted in two sets of attorneys working on the problem simultaneously, one already working with the administration and the other with the board, Graham fired back, “and one of them worked.”
CALL TO RESIGN
Some members of the public disagreed that the ends justified the means.
Former Select Board member Steve Bjelobrk said the current board’s decision to hire DTC without informing Town Administration shows a pattern of behavior.
Critics view the current board as being non-supportive of Codling, who led controversial efforts to consolidate town services and reform precinct funding under previous boards.
“The treatment of the Town Manager is abhorrent. You’ve created the most toxic environment possible for the Town Manager, who’s just trying to do her job. I have no idea how she’s even here, quite frankly,” Bjelobrk said. “You’ve made this town liable by your continued and incessant berating of the Town Manager, publicly and in private. And whether you fire her ultimately, or you get her to quit, it’s us — the residents of Haverhill — that will ultimately pay. Either we lose a Town Manager that reduced the town budget by a million dollars, improved services, and got the town grants in excess of a million dollars last year; or she quits, sues you, the town and this entire board.”
Bjelobrk also condemned the board for using an unauthorized email account (HavehillBOS@gmail.com) to make decisions on the tax rate issue out of public view. He demanded that board members resign, saying they “violated the public’s trust.”
In response to those accusations, Robbins and Selectwoman Katie Williams explained the email account had been created on advice of DTC counsel to expedite communications during the tax rate crisis.
“Due to the urgency of the situation and the need for quick communications, the attorney advised the board to start a separate email account for the group, so all of us had rapid access to the same communication and information provided by legal counsel.”
For the most part, the board remained silent while a handful of residents scolded them with sometimes harsh words.
Former Selectman Darwin Clogston expressed a vote of no confidence in the board, saying,
“There’s very little trust in the board. I think your actions in the last few days are despicable.”
Meanwhile, Mountain Lakes Commissioner Bob Long offered words of encouragement, thanking the board and administration for their work on the tax rate issue.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with this board and this administration. Every one of you that I’ve dealt with is dedicated to what they’re doing. I think it’s unfortunate that people are asking for resignations, given the time and effort that you put into this,” Long said.
However, he added, “If there is one thing, the board and the administration needs to work together, to be able to work out the problems of the whole town.”
MOVING FORWARD
Following a contentious 90-minute public discussion on the matter, the Town Administration and Select Board generally agreed with Long’s comment.
Codling and Boucher didn’t call for the board members to step down, they simply wanted better collaboration, they said.
“In the end we just truly want to work together. This was such an important issue and we really should have been, this week, truly collaborating to make it happen. I don’t care who got it done, I’m glad it got done,” Codling said.
Robbins apologized and said the board would take added steps to keep Town Administration in the loop.
We’ll commit to communicating better,” Robbin said.
Replied Codling, “And so will we.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.