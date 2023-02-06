Select Board Disbands Franconia Life Squad

FRANCONIA — The Select Board on Monday disbanded the Franconia Life Squad.
The Life Squad could no longer function due to a lack of members and had essentially been defunct since last year, board members said.
“The Life Squad has not responded to a call,” said Selectman Dan Walker. “There has been little to no activity since last March.”
With no solution in place, the Select Board will look to sign a contract with Littleton Fire Rescue (LFR).
It would extend an informal agreement already in place which runs through March 31. Franconia and Littleton officials will meet to discuss a formal contract in the coming weeks.
Previous contract talks had stalled because the Life Squad could not promise assistance. In renewed contract talks, Franconia Fire Department has agreed to provide additional manpower for ambulance calls.
The LFR contract amount would have to be approved by Town Meeting, as either a warrant article or through a floor amendment to the municipal operating budget.
If a contract is not reached, it is unclear who would respond to Franconia’s medical calls and what effect there would be on response times.
“If something doesn’t come together with Littleton, we’ll have to put something in the budget together to hire staff. The problem is there is no staff,” Walker said, pointing to a regional lack of emergency medical responders. “The pond is shallow.”
The LFR contract — if it happens — should be a stopgap solution, said Franconia Fire Chief Rick Gaudette.
He recommended the formation of a regional ambulance service to address across-the-board personnel shortages.
“Ending the Life Squad and trying to get Littleton to come on board with us, that’s a temporary fix. Even if we sign the contract with Littleton for a year, I think it’s real prudent for the town to try to find its own way and take care of itself,” Gaudette said. “We really need to start talking to Sugar Hill and Easton and maybe even Bethlehem and try to get all of them on board, and try and create an ambulance service for three or four towns.”
Another option would be for Franconia to reinstate the ambulance service under its fire department.
Town officials described the Franconia Life Squad-Franconia Fire Department as dysfunctional and said other emergency medical providers — such as Littleton Fire and Littleton Regional Hospital — no longer knew who to contact about Life Squad matters.
“It’s an antiquated system of having two leaderships,” Walker said. “If we do move forward with something, it should be one leadership.”
Life Squad assistant chief Nate Hansen said cross-trained personnel working for the fire department was Franconia’s only option to maintain town-based EMS.
Hansen said. “If we could be on a united front with everyone working towards a common goal instead of two ships butting heads, I think there’s a path forward there.”
According to Hansen, the Life Squad has a roster of “seven or eight” and only two active members, himself and Chief Paul Schmucker. Ninety percent of calls in 2022 were solo responses, and two are necessary for transports.
Other Life Squad members were typically unavailable due to work or family responsibilities or had aged out.
The Select Board voted 2-0 to disband the Life Squad with Walker and Jill Brewer voting in favor. Selectmen Eric Meth was absent.
Walker, a former Life Squad member from 1996 to 2007, said disbanding the service was a difficult but necessary decision.
“I hate this. It makes me sick,” he said.
