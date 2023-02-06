Select Board Disbands Franconia Life Squad
Town Building, Franconia, N.H., July 25, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

FRANCONIA — The Select Board on Monday disbanded the Franconia Life Squad.

The Life Squad could no longer function due to a lack of members and had essentially been defunct since last year, board members said.

