Select Board Discusses Stipend For Health Officer

LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday discussed proposed changes to compensation for Health Officer Debra Smith.
Chair Chris Thompson suggested that Smith be paid a stipend for mandatory court appearances in her role as health officer.
Thompson said Smith’s occasional court appearances conflicted with her full-time job as a registered nurse, requiring her to miss work time.
Although she can schedule her routine health officer duties around her work schedule, Smith cannot control when court appearances take place.
While not a daily occurrence, Smith was reportedly involved in “a couple” of recent cases that went to court, including one where she was subpoenaed, waited three hours until the case was postponed, and was told to return another day.
Thompson said expecting Smith to miss work time and attend court on town business without a stipend was “unfair.”
“I’m proposing in those situations we should at least compensate the person,” Thompson said. “For discussion’s sake, we could start at minimum wage. If they have to miss personal time and get called to appear in court on behalf of the town then they should be compensated.”
Discussion was continued to the next meeting, in order to get input from board member Nancy Blankenship, who was not present, and additional information from Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer.
Selectman Kermit Fisher indicated support for Thompson’s proposal, noting that other town personnel already receive compensation under similar circumstances.
“To me it’s no different than the fire department,” Fisher said. “One of the reasons they started to compensate these guys years ago is because when they left work they didn’t get paid. If [Smith] is losing pay to do work for the town, she should be compensated for it.”
He agreed the stipend should be set at minimum wage, to be “consistent” with the compensation offered to call firefighters.
When discussion resumes, the Select Board will determine if other positions would be eligible for stipends under similar circumstances.
