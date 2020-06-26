Concord Selectmen decided a dog that bit the same woman twice earlier this year could remain with his owner on the Woodward Road as long as the dog is always kept under control.
A letter from the board to Baylee Olden dated June 18 states, “…your dog must be muzzled, chained or fenced in and/or confined at all times.” The decision follows a hearing on June 11 at which Doris Houghton testified as the victim of the dog bites.
On March 7, Houghton, 81, was walking down Woodward Road in Concord toward her sister’s house when Olden’s Labrador mix dog aggressively approached her. The dog bit Houghton on the wrist, resulting in an emergency room visit and four stitches. Believing this to be an isolated event, Houghton decided not to report the bite to animal control. But on May 18 it happened again. She was bitten on the wrist and went to the hospital for treatment.
Houghton told the board that after the second incident, she felt scared to walk down the road. Health officer Kris Heath received the second dog bite report on May 18. She approached Houghton who expressed fear about being bit in the future. Heath contacted GiGi Losh, the animal control officer, which led to the hearing before the select board which has the authority to determine the fate of a dog that bites based on Concord’s dog ordinance.
At the select board hearing, Houghton said she would feel safer if the dog was removed from the neighborhood. Olden expressed remorse and agreed that Houghton should not have to feel unsafe in her own neighborhood. Olden said, “The dog obviously needs help if it bit the same woman twice.”
After hearing testimony on the matter, selectmen discussed the issue among themselves in executive session and made the decision the dog could remain with Olden if Olden was strict about restraining the dog. The dog ordinance in Concord gives the authority to the board to order the destruction of a dog that bites. The letter sent to Olden dated June 18 warned her that if she doesn’t comply with keeping the dog restrained it could be taken from her.
Houghton, who has recovered from the bite injuries but still has the scars, was somewhat satisfied with the select board’s decision. “I was hoping that the dog would leave the neighborhood,” she said.
When asked if she was now steering clear of the road, Houghton stated that she still frequently traverses the road and will not stop anytime soon. She has not seen the dog since. She said Olden is “keeping it, I’m sure, under control.” She presumes that Olden is abiding by the new guidelines for the dog; however, Houghton said that, “[Olden] is a young girl [and] may get careless.”
