Select Board Favors Tougher Enforcement On Problem Property

LYNDON — Financial penalties haven’t worked.
Kathleen Lyford, 30, has been fined over $27,000 since June for keeping nearly 100 chickens and operating a composting business on her property at 66 Horseshoe Lane, in violation of town zoning ordinances.
Now, stronger enforcement is proposed.
By a 3-0 vote on Monday, the Select Board referred the matter to town counsel to determine the best course of action.
“We’re at a crossroads,” said Select Board Chair Christian Thompson. “Do we just let fines accumulate and take no action? Or do we need to move this towards a more official, next step in the process?”
Whatever is done, Thompson said the neighbors’ welfare should be the priority. Those living near the property continue to lodge complaints about the smell of chickens and compost.
Thompson said the odor issue (and related problems with bugs and rats) should be handled first, ahead of a fine settlement.
“We’ve got neighbors that are affected,” he said. “We need that problem taken care of, and then we can worry about the financial side.”
While he agreed, Select Board member, Dan Daley said it was important to impose a substantial fine due to the level of violation, and as a deterrent to future non-compliance.
“I think we need to make sure that whatever fine we agree on, we don’t just give her a little slap on the wrist. This one kind of needs to be substantial,” he said.
The State Department of Environmental Conservation has also looked into the matter, due to concerns over the compost piles and their impact on groundwater quality.
They gave Lyford a two-week window to clean up the property. Members of the DEC’s Solid Waste Certification and Compliance staff were tentatively scheduled to conduct a site visit on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The status of that site visit was unclear.
Reached for comment, Lyford said, “Complicated situations like these take time and resources to resolve, both of which are limited at this time. This issue will be resolved in the near future, and I hope it can be seen as the misunderstanding that it is.”
The situation dates back four months. Lyford was issued a violation notice on June 25 for being out of compliance with town zoning bylaws governing the accumulation of household waste and the keeping of un-permitted chickens, and has accrued $200 a day fines since then.
In September, she put forward a permit application without payment, and the town’s attempts to follow up on the permit application were unsuccessful, according to town officials.
“We have been actively reaching out to this person, asking her to help herself out,” said Zoning Administrator Nicole Gratton.
Lyford previously told The Caledonian-Record that she lost her income during COVID-19 and began keeping chickens to feed her family.
At the time, she claimed the chickens were off of her property. However, town officials on Monday said the chickens remain.
