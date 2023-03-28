LYNDON — In response to concerns raised by an unhappy former director, the Select Board has addressed safety issues at the Lyndon Outing Club.
Selectman Kermit Fisher on Monday reported meeting with LOC President Wendy Beattie and board members over the past two weeks, and that minor safety concerns had been mostly dealt with.
“We had a good discussion,” Fisher said.
He said issues raised by former director Mark Kwiecienski were investigated and that “It was [Beattie’s] belief that most of those had been addressed prior to opening for the season.”
He added that “a couple of issues I noticed when I was there have since been cleaned up.”
He said one outstanding issue was a large pile of construction debris located next to a maintenance shed.
“I do feel it should be cleaned up. It’s an eyesore, if nothing else,” Fisher said, adding, “If they want a storage area out there I suggest we ask them to fence it in for future use.”
In addition, Fisher said he scrutinized ski patrol policy for reporting trail hazards.
He was told ski patrollers must complete end-of-shift reports, which include notations for trail conditions, hazards, and other safety matters. Those reports are reviewed weekly by LOC directors.
Moving forward, the Lyndon Outing Club will operate under tighter scrutiny.
Its management agreement with the town was amended, requiring LOC to provide the Select Board with an annual update on or before May 1, to include a review of winter season financials/activity and a look ahead at off-season maintenance/improvements.
In addition, Fisher and Select Board Chair Chris Thompson advised the Outing Club to remain vigilant for safety and upkeep issues, and address problems as they arise. For example, skate park graffiti.
Fisher said the graffiti, while not offensive, was an ongoing problem and the LOC “has to stay after it.”
Thompson agreed, saying, “it has to be presentable if kids use it. [The Outing Club] can’t paint it everyday but it needs to be looked at.”
CALLS FOR OVERSIGHT
Kwiecienski on March 13 asked the Select Board to investigate LOC for alleged safety violations at Shonyo Park, the community ski hill and recreation area that the non-profit manages under town contract.
According to Kwiecienski, his concerns were dismissed by Lyndon Outing Club officials, despite the health risks they posed.
“There are some very dangerous situations up at the facility and I pointed them out,” he said on March 13. “People could have gotten killed in several situations.”
He claimed his warnings were not well received, saying, “I was told they were offended by the way I delivered the message. I have become the enemy.”
Fisher agreed to act as board liaison with the Outing Club to verify Kwiecienski’s claims and determine what action may be necessary if safety issues are found.
Among Kwiecienski’s claims were unmarked obstructions on ski trails and unsecured manhole covers in the vicinity of the skate park, which could pose collision and fall hazards.
Kwiecienski stepped down from the Board of Directors in February 2022 due to disagreements with other members.
