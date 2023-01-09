Select Board Fires Back At DRA For Tax Rate Delay, Demands Speedy Resolution
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Jan. 3 gave the Department of Revenue Administration an ultimatum: Set the tax rate, or see you in court.

By a 5-0 vote, the board directed town counsel to draft a letter to DRA, demanding that the agency certify the town’s tax rate based on either the previous year’s tax rate or “status quo” spending levels.

