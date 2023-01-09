Select Board Fires Back At DRA For Tax Rate Delay, Demands Speedy Resolution

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Jan. 3 gave the Department of Revenue Administration an ultimatum: Set the tax rate, or see you in court.
By a 5-0 vote, the board directed town counsel to draft a letter to DRA, demanding that the agency certify the town’s tax rate based on either the previous year’s tax rate or “status quo” spending levels.
If DRA does not comply, the letter states, the town will pursue legal action in superior court.
“I think we need to empower our attorney to threaten [DRA] with a suit to set the damn tax rate,” said Select Board member Michael Graham.
In a letter dated Dec. 22, DRA announced it would not certify the tax rate due to uncertainty caused by a New Hampshire Supreme Court case, filed by the Woodsville Fire District in efforts to secure town funding for precinct operations. It may be a year before the case is settled.
However, town counsel has advised that DRA overstepped its authority.
“According to our attorney [DRA has] no right to do this,” said Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo.
It’s the latest development in the Woodsville Fire District funding saga.
The issue dates back to March, when Town Meeting agreed to send $450,000 to Woodsville Fire and Highway.
DRA ruled the petition articles were illegal and refused to reconsider, and Woodsville filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.
In its letter on Dec. 22, DRA announced that the Town of Haverhill’s tax rate cannot be set until the Supreme Court settles Woodsville’s appeal because they are connected.
Select Board members called the situation unprecedented and said Haverhill was the first municipality in New Hampshire to face a tax rate delay under such circumstances.
“This is one for the history books,” Garofalo said.
The town has executed a Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) with Woodsville Guaranty Bank to fund town operations until the matter is settled.
However, TAN spending is restricted and cannot be used for some purposes, such as capital expenditures. It also carries an interest payment.
Steve Robbins, the Select Board Vice Chair, said DRA set the tax rate last year under similar circumstances, amid a different lawsuit between the Woodsville Fire Precinct and the Town of Haverhill.
“There was a lawsuit pending against [the town] last year and it had no relevance on the setting of the tax rate,” Robbins said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Describing the DRA action, he said, “They’re holding us hostage.”
TIMELINE
The following is a simple timeline of the ongoing Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville funding saga.
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting narrowly approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and violated municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding, but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Oct. 12, 2022: Woodsville appeals DRA’s decisions to Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court. To see all of the Woodsville Precinct’s legal filings visit https://bit.ly/3TyKVoO
Nov. 29, 2022: The Supreme Court accepts Woodsville’s appeal. Officials expect the Supreme Court will take a year or more to hear arguments and render a decision.
Dec. 22, 2022: DRA rules the Town of Haverhill’s property tax rate cannot be set until Woodsville’s Supreme Court appeal is resolved, due to the “interconnection of the issues.”
