Select Board Gives Its Blessing To Pair Of Solar Sites

The St. Johnsbury Select Board has given its blessing to the development of two new solar fields in town including one that may create one of the first solar powered child care centers in the state.
The board voted unanimously on Monday night to grant preferred site status for solar arrays on Lapierre Drive and Old Center Road.
The town has no authority to approve or disapprove solar power projects. Only the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) can do that. But the town can support the application to the PUC by granting preferred site designation.
Martha Staskus of Solar Power Developer Norwich Solar told the board that both sites would be part of the state’s net metering program and both would be in compliance with the St. Johnsbury Town Plan.
The Lapierre Drive site is owned by Megan Bunnell who owns and operates the adjacent childcare center, “Kids Of The Kingdom On The Hill,” located on Hospital Drive.
Bunnell told the board Monday that she purchased the property with the idea of developing a solar array so she could reduce her energy costs and to generate extra income to help pay her taxes.
“This is kind of my plan for the future,” said Bunnell. “To put solar there and reduce the energy bills and go from there.”
Bunnell said developing the site would also help the town by increasing the taxable value of the property.
Bunnell’s husband, Trevor Bunnell, added that the project might be one of the first of its kind.
“I just think this is the future and I believe this would be one of the first daycares in the state of Vermont that would be solar powered,” said Trevor Bunnell.
Before the vote, St. Johnsbury resident and former selectman Bryan LeBlanc asked about the possible impact of the solar site on the historical marker across the street honoring the original location of town’s first town meeting hall.
“Do you think this project might undermine the integrity of that historical site?” said LeBlanc. “The marker is there…”
Staskus told the board the state Division of Historic Preservation would be commenting on the application once it reaches the PUC.
The Old Center Road site is owned by Lucille Oakes who told the board on Monday that she supported the project because solar power is good for the environment and that the town would benefit from increased tax dollars.
“It would be better to have a tax paying business there than just a pasture,” said Oakes.
Cohen Farm owner, Nancy Cohen, who lives across the street from the Old Center Road site and owns all the property that surrounds it, has said she has several concerns project. Cohen told the board at a previous meeting that there are visibility issues with the site and that it contains wetlands.
Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore said that while there are “visibility concerns” with both projects his concerns are no greater with them than with other solar developments in town.
“I don’t have any more issue with these two sites than I have had with any of the other sites,” said Moore. “These are also economic drivers for the town…These solar fields pay taxes.”
