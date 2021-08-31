LYNDON — The former LynBurke Motel has become an eyesore.
Now, William Walker wants it cleaned up.
Walker appeared before the Board of Selectmen on Monday and asked them to do something about the deteriorating motel property, which is located at the intersection of Routes 5, 114 and 122.
A longtime seasonal resident, Walker noted the LynBurke has been in sharp decline for several years.
After repeated attempts by the town to reach an amicable solution, Walker suggested it was time for stronger action.
Following a 20-minute conversation with the Select Board, he offered a single parting word, “Enough.”
Select Board members nodded in agreement.
Selectman Dan Daley said, “We tend to try to give people the benefit of the doubt. In a small community, we want people to take their responsibility. [But] I think we’ve been patient long enough.”
TOWN AUTHORITY
According to Walker, the town is authorized to act on two grounds.
First, he said the LynBurke Motel was in violation of the town’s Nuisance Structures ordinance, which applies to buildings that are falling apart, abandoned, uninhabitable, or have a negative impact on the surrounding community.
The ordinance can be enforced by any of the town’s Building Safety Officers (fire chief, assistant fire chief, health officer, deputy health officer, and zoning administrator) and violations carry a maximum penalty of $800 per day.
Second, Walker said, the motel meets the definition of an “abandoned structure” under the town’s zoning bylaws.
According to the bylaws, if a structure has been abandoned, all structural materials shall be removed from the site, and any remaining excavation shall be covered over or fill to the normal grade by the owner.
“It seems to me, from the community’s point of view, we need to get things in order and have a clear plan moving forward without being heavy-handed,” Walker said.
POSTER CHILD
While there are other blighted properties in town, Walker said he was focused on the LynBurke because of its prominent location and dramatic deterioration. As the “poster child” for the problem, he said, it should be addressed first.
The Select Board on Monday agreed to take steps towards enforcement.
At Walker’s recommendation, they will determine how other communities enforce “nuisance structure” ordinances before proceeding. They will also make direct contact with LynBurke owner Joe Buzzi (who was not in attendance) by mail or phone, at the suggestion of Chairman Christian Thompson.
Thompson said two residential property owners had recently responded well to warnings. He said he preferred that approach.
“I tend to want to let people do the right thing. It’s hard to get off of that and into the enforcement phase,” he said. “I would appreciate it if people would take care of their own property and address the problem themselves, even with a gentle reminder from the town first.”
“…ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN”
Select Board member Nancy Blankenship said the “nuisance structure” ordinance needed to be applied fairly and evenly to all properties, not just the LynBurke, and she warned that some landowners may be “extremely resentful when [the town] tells them what to do with their property.”
Blankenship also cautioned Select Board members to consider a person’s financial means and personal hardships as part of the enforcement process.
“We want to make sure we are mindful of people’s limitations,” she said.
To which Thompson replied, “We need to be mindful of the neighbors of those properties also.”
At Monday’s meeting, Walker was joined by Ted Benoit, the owner of hunting and fishing retailer Lead & Tackle Co., 31 Middle St., who confessed to feeling brief fits of rage during his daily commute past the LynBurke.
Benoit noted his investment in the town (“I’ve been in business four 4 years, and I plan on being in business for another 44 years”) and asked that Lyndon take steps to protect and support its business community — even if that requires punitive action.
“I think if you ask a police officer if they love giving people traffic violations, they would say no. They are banking on everybody following the speed limit. But the rules are in place for a reason, and when somebody breaks them I think that’s when action needs to be taken,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.