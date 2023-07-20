Select Board Hears PILOT Request For Solar Facility

Norwich Solar Technologies, who completed this 2.2 megawatt solar project off Portland Street in St. Johnsbury in 2021, has requested a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for a smaller, one megawatt facility planned in Lancaster, N.H. (Contributed Photo)

LANCASTER — The Select Board on July 17 heard a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes request from a solar power developer.

Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction, Vt., proposed a 20-year PILOT agreement at $3,500 per year for a one-megawatt solar field to be built near the intersection of Main Street and Old Groveton Road, just north of the fairgrounds.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments