Select Board Hears PILOT Request For Solar Facility

LANCASTER — The Select Board on July 17 heard a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes request from a solar power developer.
Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction, Vt., proposed a 20-year PILOT agreement at $3,500 per year for a one-megawatt solar field to be built near the intersection of Main Street and Old Groveton Road, just north of the fairgrounds.
Kevin Davis, vice president of Norwich Solar, said the PILOT agreement would be mutually beneficial.
It would lock in consistent tax revenue for the town, Davis said, and support renewable energy production.
“The revenue can fluctuate quite a bit,” Davis said, noting that electric rates are expected to drop from 22 cents per kilowatt hour to 12 cents per kilowatt hour in September. “So when we’re financing projects like this, the financing partners really like to see a stable expense prediction over the life of the project. And the PILOT would do that.”
Such agreements are common in New Hampshire.
However, town resident Rob Christie questioned the rationale of the PILOT. He said the project would be taxed at 86 percent of the 2022 municipal tax rate but he, as a homeowner, is taxed at the full rate each year “whether my income goes up or down.”
The Select Board took the PILOT request under advisement, and agreed to continue discussions with Norwich Solar on the matter.
According to the non-profit advocacy group Clean Energy NH, solar energy facilities typically pay between $2,500 to $4,000 per year under PILOT agreements.
In a handout, Clean Energy NH states, “Renewable energy facilities, such as solar facilities, do not use typical town services (e.g. public school, municipal water, sewer, etc) and therefore offer an opportunity to put land into a useful, tax generating category without increasing the municipality’s costs. Municipalities can add to their tax revenue by entering into a PILOT agreement with a solar energy facility. PILOT rates are typically set for the life of the solar project, so the town can count on a locked in revenue stream for the next 20+ years.”
In March, the Planning Board granted conditional site plan approval for Norwich Solar to build a one-megawatt, 7.4-acre facility on an open field now used by Rexford Septic Service for septage disposal.
The $3 million project will consist of an undetermined number of ground-mounted, 18-foot-high solar panels arranged in multiple rows running east to west.
It would be surrounded by a perimeter fence, accessed by a driveway, and power would feed into the grid.
An existing Forbes Farm access road to adjacent farmland would be relocated.
As a condition of approval, the Planning Board will require Norwich Solar to reconstruct the road to be the same, or similar, to the existing road, “including but not limited to adequate width, load-bearing base condition, and turning radius, subject to the approval of Forbes Farm Partnership.”
Project engineers Stantec Consulting Services of Topsham, Maine, have determined no wetlands or floodplain zones within the project footprint.
The project received a Zoning Board special exception with no conditions on Feb. 22 and also requires a state Department of Environmental Services alteration of terrain permit, Eversource connection application approval, and an archaeological review due to proximity to the Connecticut Rivera.
If all goes according to plan, construction would begin in the spring of 2024.
Norwich Solar Technologies has installed 30 megawatts of solar energy generation across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont since 2011.
The company lists 55 solar energy projects on its website. That includes a 500-kilowatt project with 2,200 solar panels in St. Johnsbury that began operation in 2019. Norwich also installed two systems — a 400-kilowatt array in Barnet (2020) and a 100-kilowatt system in St. Johnsbury (2021) — to offset Morrison Custom Feeds’ electric bills.
