Select Board Hears Recommendation To Raise Building Permit Fees
Lancaster sign #filephoto

LANCASTER — The Select Board on July 17 heard a recommendation to raise building permit fees.

Volunteers John Garrison and Kathy Jean-Lavoie suggested permit application fees be raised to $200 for new single-family residential construction and $75 for outbuildings/additions over 750 square feet and renovations over $3,500.

