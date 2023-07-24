Select Board Hears Recommendation To Raise Building Permit Fees

LANCASTER — The Select Board on July 17 heard a recommendation to raise building permit fees.
Volunteers John Garrison and Kathy Jean-Lavoie suggested permit application fees be raised to $200 for new single-family residential construction and $75 for outbuildings/additions over 750 square feet and renovations over $3,500.
Doing so would bring Lancaster permit fees in line with surrounding communities, Garrison and Lavoie said.
Last year the Select Board raised permit fees from $25 to $35 for new home construction and $10 to $15 for outbuildings, additions and renovations. It was the town’s first permit fee increase in 20 years.
However, Garrison and Lavoie determined those increases did not cover the administrative costs to process permits (approximately $161.50 per permit) and were still well below permit fees in surrounding towns.
The average permit fee to construct a 3,500-square-foot home in six surrounding communities (Whitefield, Littleton, Jefferson, Gorham, Bethlehem, Berlin) was $160. With Carroll, the average rose to $262,
The average permit fee to build a 625-square-foot (25 x 25) garage in those communities was $47. With Carroll, the average was $62.
The Select Board took the recommendation under consideration.
“It’s probably something that we’re going to chew on and that we will decide at either the next Selectmen’s meeting, or one in the very near future,” said board member Leon Rideout.
Garrison and Lavoie looked into the permit fees last year, following a discussion at a budget committee meeting.
Both are budget committee members but undertook the study as private citizens. It was not committee driven.
Through their work, they determined the estimated cost to process each permit was $161.50.
That is based on the labor costs per permit (2.5 hours by land use coordinator Robin Irving, 1.25 hours by department heads) and related material/copying/postage costs.
Garrison noted that Irving’s work was particularly time-consuming because she “reviews zoning districts, setbacks, utilities, easements, driveways, subdivisions, covenants, restrictions, deeds” and most of that is done with paper records kept in “various old file boxes.”
Lancaster averaged approximately 70 building permit applications each year from 2020 to 2022, and this year had received 38 through May 5.
Garrison and Lavoie said the proposed fee increase would cover the town’s cost for the immediate future, through at least the next four or five years.
In their report, they said the recommended permit fees would not inhibit development or cause cost-conscious people to perform unpermitted construction.
Last year, the Select Board agreed in principle to double permit fees over two years.
Rideout had recommended gradual implementation to ease the taxpayer burden during high inflation.
The board approved a partial increase in January 2022 but did not authorize the remaining increase in January 2023 as originally planned.
During a discussion in January 2022, Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson said the town, under the old pricing structure, had processed building permits at a loss.
“It takes more labor and materials to issue a $25 building permit than the cost to issue the permit,” Gaetjens-Oleson said then. “The only way to be self-sufficient is to create revenue, and to create revenue you need to have proper fees.”
