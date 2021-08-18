Select Board Hears Zoning Penalty, Enforcement Concerns

LYNDON — Town zoning enforcement came under fire at the board of selectmen meeting on Monday.
Travis Glodgett, a co-founder of the Vail Action Alliance, called for stricter oversight of development and harsher penalties for permitting infractions. He called the town’s current $15 late permit fee “a joke.”
Glodgett’s frustration stems from Northeast Kingdom Human Services’ plans to create an 8-bed residential treatment facility on Cornerstone Lane. NKHS began work in the spring but did not seek permits until last month, when VAA members learned of the project and pressured town officials.
Glodgett said zoning enforcement shouldn’t fall to grassroots organizations like the VAA.
“[The VAA] shouldn’t have to be a watchdog,” he said, adding later, “I’m looking for some accountability here, and I’m not really seeing a lot of it.”
Glodgett’s comments come a week after the Planning Commission created a subcommittee to study the town’s zoning fee structure. That would include a review of the $15 late fee, which is well below that of surrounding communities. Recommended changes would be sent to the Select Board for approval at a later date.
Those efforts appear to have widespread support. The Select Board members and Town Administrator Justin Smith on Monday agreed the permit fees should be updated.
Smith said late permit applications were a chronic issue in town under the current system.
“It happens too frequently in my opinion,” he said.
Select Board member Nancy Blankenship added that late fees should be punitive, to promote compliance.
“It should be prohibitively expensive,” she said.
NKHS has previously called the permitting issue an oversight. Lyndon was without a Zoning Administrator from December to May, when work on Cornerstone Lane began.
However, in an email exchange dated March 2, Town Lister Larry Willey sent a zoning permit application to NKHS Chief Financial Officer Denis Houle with instructions to contact the town administrator with questions.
Houle responded, “as we create specific renovation plans, we will complete the zoning applications for such work.” There was no documented follow-up.
Cornerstone Lane would serve clients of the NKHS Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services (IDDS) program.
The facility would consist of three buildings: A two-bed crisis unit at 133 Cornerstone, an administrative office (with one IDDS apartment) at 142 Cornerstone, and a five-bed long-term residential building at 188 Cornerstone.
Zoning Administrator Nicole Gratton determined 142 Cornerstone was a pre-existing use and did not require a permit and 142 Cornerstone was an accepted use in the rural residential zone and only required administrative approval. The VAA has appealed those decisions to the Development Review Board.
Meanwhile, Gratton ruled that 133 Cornerstone will require DRB approval for a change-of-use permit.
All three matters will go before the Development Review Board on Sept. 2.
FENTON CHESTER ARENA
The Select Board is struggling to squeeze four maintenance projects at Fenton Chester Arena under a $25,000 spending cap.
On Monday, the Select Board postponed consideration of two bids to replace the furnace system at FCA, a complete replacement for $19,464 and a partial replacement for around $11,000.
They preferred the complete replacement. However, that and $4,264 already spent on electrical code work would account for 95% of the funds allotted for FCA improvements, leaving little funding for two other projects, repairs to the ceiling and the water softening system.
They will seek cost estimates for the remaining work before revisiting the furnace bids.
Town Administrator Justin Smith will request that the bids be extended beyond their Aug. 20 deadline.
Select Board Chair Christian Thompson expressed an interest in holding a special meeting, prior to the next regularly scheduled meeting in two weeks, in order to proceed in a timely fashion and avoid further delays.
The Select Board on July 19 approved up to $25,000 from the building maintenance fund to maintain the 41-year-old arena.
The work is intended to support RINK Inc., which was awarded a five-year contract (renewable on an annual basis) to operate FCA. The non-profit plans to re-open the rink after a year-and-a-half shutdown in mid-October.
HAZARD MITIGATION COMMITTEE
Lyndon’s Hazard Mitigation Committee will reconvene at the municipal office building at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Rep. Marty Feltus and Planning Commissioner Ken Mason have reassembled the dormant committee to tackle the town’s flood problems.
The HMC will revisit the 393-page Hazard Mitigation Plan they created in 2016 and choose one of 32 flood mitigation projects in the document. They would then apply for FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant funds to conduct a scoping study. That would determine if the project would be viable, worthwhile and cost-effective.
Past members of the Hazard Mitigation Committee and interested newcomers are encouraged to attend Wednesday’s meeting in person or through Zoom.
For more information contact Rep. Feltus at martyfeltus@gmail.com.
