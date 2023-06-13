WHITEFIELD — It was a few words, tops.
Unfortunately, those words stole the show.
U.S. Army veteran Bradley Cross delivered a 10-minute Memorial Day speech on May 29 that made a passing, critical reference to “left-wing liberals.”
Afterward, Select Board member Abigail Querrard and others condemned the political comment during the solemn occasion.
What followed were two weeks of online debate, offline arguments, and plenty of hard feelings.
To clear the air and maybe allow everyone to vent a little, the matter was raised at the Select Board meeting on Monday.
GROUPS SUPPORT CROSS
It was a tense discussion at times.
The commanders of Whitefield VFW Post 10675, Eric Dubreuil, and American Legion Post 41, Kirk Trofatter, defended Cross’s speech, and his First Amendment rights.
“I’d just like to say, formally, that the VFW [Post 10675] supports Brad one-hundred percent. It’s his right to say what he wanted. He served his country for 30 years. If that’s what he wants to do, I’m behind it,” Dubreuil said.
“The American Legion [Post 41] says the exact same thing,” Trofatter said.
Cross, who rose to the rank of Command Sergeant Major for both the Army Corrections Command and the Army Criminal Investigations Command, said critics cherry-picked one phrase and ignored the substance of his speech, which honored those killed in action.
He declined further comment.
“IT WAS INAPPROPRIATE”
Meanwhile, Querrard, the former Auxiliary President at VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster, stood by her opinion that Memorial Day was sacred and should be non-political.
“My personal issue with it is, [Memorial Day] is for all veterans. I don’t care what political party you are, what your gender is, what your sexual preference is. Bringing up any political party at a [Memorial Day] ceremony,” is wrong, she said. “This is my own personal opinion. I come from a family of veterans. I thought it was inappropriate. And I thought it was a classless and tactless use of an audience.”
Select Board members learned of the matter second-hand and said the pushback was swift and strong.
Querrard and fellow board member Shawn White said they were inundated with complaints after Cross’s speech.
Querrard said “my phone was blowing up” and White added, “my phone blew up too.”
CENSORSHIP CONCERNS
It is unclear exactly what Cross said.
Some claim he referred to “radical leftists,” Cross said he simply mentioned “left-wing liberals” while making a larger point about service, sacrifice, and American values. Neither a copy of his remarks nor a recording of the ceremony were available.
Whatever the wording, the incident created a stir.
In the immediate aftermath, based on constituent feedback, Querrard suggested that future Memorial Day speeches be vetted to avoid further problems. She posted comments to that effect on social media.
Querrard was later told the event — run and organized by the VFW and American Legion — was private and not subject to board oversight, and dropped her suggestion.
Even so, Dubreuil requested the matter be placed on Monday’s Select Board agenda for the veterans’ organizations to voice their displeasure.
He, and others in attendance, were troubled that Querrard had proposed a form of prior restraint.
“As commander of the VFW in Whitefield, as a veteran, and as a resident of the town … all the uproar over the Memorial Day celebration? I don’t think any one of us in here has the authority, as a group or as an individual, to censor anybody,” Dubreuil said.
Library Trustee Sondra Brekke added, “Censoring is totally inappropriate.”
SUGGESTIONS GOING FORWARD
Select Board members Chair John Tholl and White agreed that censorship was unwise and improper.
However, White gently suggested to Cross, and others, that future Memorial Day speeches go heavy on tribute, and light on opinion.
“I’m not going to say if I agree or disagree with the comment in your speech,” White said. “What I’m going to say though, is that some of the people who reached out to me are veterans who … were upset that that was said.”
Resident Suzy Colt attended the Memorial Day ceremony and was among the first to post about Cross’s speech on Facebook.
Reading from prepared remarks on Monday, she called for better cooperation and civic participation among all residents.
“We cannot avoid the fact that in America, we basically have a two-party political system with a wide spectrum of ideological beliefs held by each side. But there is a place and time for politics,” Colt said. “What this debate is succeeding in doing is shining a light on when the insertion of politics during public events, such as Memorial Day, is appropriate or not. It has opened the door for the opportunity for civil discourse in the hopes of coming to a meeting of the minds on what the tenor of future Memorial Day events should be. What my personal conversations with Brad Cross and [others] have revealed is that we need more people in our community to get involved in the planning and implementation of these events. Opening the doors to broader involvement will hopefully result in people willing to step up to make this community more cohesive, collaborative and vibrant. I for one have offered to help and I hope more people will do the same.”
