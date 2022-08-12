Select Board Kills Haverhill Facebook Page

HAVERHILL — By a 3-2 vote, the Select Board on Monday agreed to delete the town’s Facebook page.
Chair Fred Garofalo made the motion, arguing that the social media account had caused problems.
“If people want to know what’s going on we have the Town of Haverhill website, we have our meetings, and we have telephones,” he said.
Voting with him were Vice Chair Steve Robbins and member Michael Graham.
Graham argued the town’s Facebook page was exclusionary to older residents “who do not know how to operate their computers and have no access to that. And there’s quite a few of them. My compatriots are numerous, more numerous than they’ve ever been.”
The decision is effective Sept. 1.
GENERATIONAL DIVIDE?
The youngest board members, Kevin Knapp and Katie Williams, opposed the motion on the grounds that many people use Facebook as a primary information source.
“The residents have made it clear that’s where they like to get their news. I’d vote to keep it for now,” Williams said.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling noted that surveys showed “Facebook is a prominent place where people go to get information about what’s happening,” but Garofalo forcefully declined to reconsider his motion, flatly stating “I hate Facebook.
“Too many things get on there that probably shouldn’t get on there that the town administration does,” Garofalo said, pointing to road paving alerts. “Before Facebook they just showed up and fixed the road.”
The Town of Haverhill’s Facebook page was a source of controversy in January 2021, when people attacked town staff with nasty comments.
In response, the Select Board switched all official town Facebook accounts, including the town office and police accounts, from “pages” to “groups” which allow comments sections to be locked.
However, it’s unclear what prompted Garofalo’s motion on Monday.
Over the past six months, the “Town of Haverhill NH (Official)” Facebook page has featured posts about community events, heat index, fire danger and drought warnings, upcoming municipal meetings, requests for bids, traffic alerts and road closures, requests for bids, job postings, staff recognition, and Town Meeting information.
According to some board members, a post about road paving on Pettycoat Lane created a backlash, although the reasons why were unclear.
PUBLIC REACTION
The decision was made at a lightly attended work session with only one member of the public in attendance.
However, the vote drew significant reaction on another Facebook page, a community group named “Haverhill, NH Discussions.”
Three posts generated 67 comments, many of them critical.
“For those with a hectic work schedule and unable to attend hardly any [meetings] like myself, the page is the main source of information,” wrote one person.
“Public debate belongs where the public is … and nowadays that’s on social media,” wrote another.
“If transparency is an issue, one must ask, what are you hiding,” asked yet another.
Codling and Williams both responded to comments in attempts to clarify the decision and address concerns.
Dylan Farr, the administrator for “Haverhill, NH Discussions” said that the Select Board should embrace social media as an important tool in a 21st-century democracy.
“Transparency is the key to a trusted government. Shutting down social media channels that allow you to widely disseminate important information is the wrong choice. Instead of continuing to silence your critics, maybe you should listen to them,” he wrote.
