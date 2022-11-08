Select Board Knocks Down Fine, Warns Property Owner

LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday struck a deal with the owner of a problem property at 538 Back Center Rd.
They agreed to reduce Kurt Holmes’ fines from $28,600 to $1,400 on the condition he follows the rules from now on.
Another infraction, they warned, and he will pay the entire fine no matter how much it is.
“We need to make that very clear that this is not going to continue to happen,” said Select Board member Nancy Blankenship. “Should there be another zoning violation that accrues fines over an extended period of time, there will be no relief.”
In the spring, Holmes was cited for multiple zoning infractions.
A truck driver and entrepreneur, Holmes was told that he had parked too many commercial vehicles (and other heavy equipment) on his property and improperly stored pallets and wood pellets on his lawn.
When he failed to take corrective action, he was fined $200 per day for over four months until he finally came into compliance in late September.
The citation and fines were initiated by a neighbor, Donald Haslam, who filed a complaint with former town Zoning Administrator Erik Voegtlin.
Holmes told the Select Board he assumed that the complaint ended when his neighbor died on July 8.
“I figured my problem was done,” Holmes said.
Not so, said Selectman Christian Thompson, “Just because the complainant stops complaining doesn’t mean you’re not in violation still.”
The Select Board supported Holmes’ right to make a living and expressed support for him as a truck driver and entrepreneur, but they scolded him for failing to take action in a timely manner.
Holmes was notified of the violations in a three-page letter from Voegtlin dated May 11, 2022.
In the letter, Holmes was ordered to store wooden pallets indoors, move excess trucks and equipment off-site, and contact the Zoning Administrator when the work was completed.
Subsequent letters informed Holmes that he had been fined for the outstanding violations.
The fine grew from $7,000 in a letter dated June 14 to $24,200 in a letter dated Sept. 8, to $26,800 in a letter dated Sept. 21.
“When you got the [Jun 14] letter you should have been in here. You knew what you were facing. It’s in writing. But you never showed up, you never came in,” said Town Administrator Justin Smith.
Moving forward, new Zoning Administrator Jon Prue will determine if trailers are allowed on Holmes property under his existing zoning permit.
If not, Holmes will seek a permit amendment from the Development Review Board.
