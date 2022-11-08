Select Board Knocks Down Fine, Warns Property Owner
LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday struck a deal with the owner of a problem property at 538 Back Center Rd.

They agreed to reduce Kurt Holmes’ fines from $28,600 to $1,400 on the condition he follows the rules from now on.

