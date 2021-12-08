Select Board Looks Into Legality Of Woodsville Expansion

HAVERHILL — Thirty years ago the Woodsville Precinct tripled in size.
Perhaps illegally.
Select Board Vice Chair Matthew Bjelobrk on Monday said the precinct’s 1990 expansion was never approved by voters, making it unlawful.
Now, he worries that properties in the expansion zone such as Wal-Mart are wrongly paying precinct taxes, opening up the town to legal action.
In response to his concerns, the Select Board suggested the 1990 map go to Town Meeting for ratification.
However, Bjelobrk wondered how Selectmen could approve the 2021 property tax rate, due later this month, in light of the information.
“We need an honest to goodness answer whether those taxes are authorized or not,” he said, adding later, “I don’t believe it was a lawful expansion. If that’s the case, it creates issues for us as a board.”
Problems with Woodsville’s expansion came to light during the lawsuit brought by the Woodsville Highway Department against the Town of Haverhill.
The subject of the lawsuit — a state law (Senate Bill 75) governing how the town funded Woodsville Highway — was intertwined with the precinct expansion.
While researching the case, town officials found the precinct’s new borders had been approved by the Select Board, but not by town and precinct voters.
The expansion added areas east of Dartmouth College Highway to the original precinct footprint along Central Street.
“There should have been a ratification of that decision by the people of Haverhill, because any change in boundaries is up to the people,” said Town Manager Brigitte Codling.
Because all four of Haverhill’s precincts may have redrawn their borders improperly, Selectmen expanded the scope of their inquiry.
By a 5-0 vote, they directed town administrators to meet with precinct officials to confirm maps for Haverhill Corner, Mountain Lakes, North Haverhill and Woodsville.
Barring complications, those maps will be submitted for legal review, and then placed in a single warrant article for Town Meeting ratification.
“And that will put all of these boundary issues to bed,” said Codling.
At one time, the legitimacy of Woodsville’s borders would have been a hot-button issue.
However, after the repeal of SB75 this year, Haverhill is no longer required to fund Woodsville enterprises, and the formula that calculated those payments has ceased to be.
Given those circumstances, Codling recommended the precinct expansion simply be placed on the ballot for a yes-no vote.
She said the only people impacted are the ones living in the expansion area, and paying taxes to the precinct, and “they’re the ones who should decide for themselves whether they live in Woodsville or they don’t.”
She cautioned against the town taking stronger action, such as repealing the 1990 expansion, pointing to regional identities in Haverhill.
“My concern is you’re telling a population of people who are very proud of being from Woodsville that they no longer live in Woodsville, and I don’t know if that’s the board’s role,” she said.
Chair Fred Garofalo agreed, noting that state legislators were unlikely to repeal a 30-year-old expansion, legal or not.
“If the public knows all of this information that Woodsville was expanded through the Board of Selectmen and not a town vote — which was improper, but it’s been like that for 30 years — they can fix that,” he said.
Not everyone was completely satisfied with the way the matter was handled.
Bjelobrk demanded a higher level of scrutiny and wanted to clarify the status of Woodsville’s commercial and residential taxpayers in the “expansion zone” before the tax rate is set next week, a timeline that Garofalo said was impossible.
Meanwhile, Mountain Lakes Commissioner Bob Long said the Select Board had a duty to investigate the matter and obtain a legal opinion, but Garofalo questioned the wisdom of looking into the issue too deeply.
According to Garofalo, an exhaustive review of each precinct’s boundaries will cost big bucks, require hours of intensive research, and yield little results.
“The attorney has said this will take a long time, its a lot of detailed work, and it will be very expensive,” Garofalo said. “I’m thinking about the taxpayers of the Town of Haverhill. Do the taxpayers really want to pay all that money to find out where the lines are and where they aren’t? I don’t know the answer to that, but I’m not willing to spend all kinds of money to draw lines on a map … that don’t really make a lot of difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.