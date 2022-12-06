Select Board Makes Board Appointments Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Dec 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jeremiah Aiken (Photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday filled two board openings.Jeremiah Aiken was elevated from an alternate to a full-time member of the Development Review Board.He replaces former Chair John Prue, who stepped down last month to take the Lyndon Zoning Administrator position. Meanwhile Holly Taylor was named to the Planning Commission. She fills the vacancy left by former Vice Chair Sean McFeeley.Taylor previously served two years on the Lyndon Town School Board and five years on the Kingdom East School Board (through March 2022).DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARDIt’s the second board appointment for Aiken, who filled a vacant seat on the Village Board of Trustees in May.Aiken graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2018 and from Regent College with a BA in government (concentration in American government and politics) in 2021.He works as a patient account specialist at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration.Aiken was one of two candidates for the DRB opening. The other, Planning Commissioner Travis Glodgett, was named a DRB alternate and may assume a full-time role in March, when additional board seats are expected to open up.Glodgett expressed a desire to switch from Planning Commission to the Development Review Board, because the latter fits his work schedule.Glodgett agreed to serve out the remainder of his Planning Commission term through the spring.PLANNING COMMISSIONTaylor’s interest in the Planning Commission springs from her work with the NEK Community Builders Program.An initiative of the non-profit NEK Collaborative, the NEK Community Builders Program is a year-long leadership program. It runs through Aug. 2023.Through the program, 17 participants (including Taylor) will gain skills to promote positive change in their communities.“I thought serving on the Planning Commission would tie nicely into [the NEK Community Builders Program],” Taylor said.She is a Lyndon native and graduate of Lyndon Institute (Class of 1995). More from this section Federal Bankruptcy Court: Whitefield, Bethlehem Biomass Plants Change Hands Following Sale Haverhill Budget Committee Members Appointed Littleton Water And Light Cautiously Optimistic Agreement Will Be Reached 