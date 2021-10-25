LITTLETON — Following a three-year pilot program, the town’s in-house ambulance service was made permanent.
By a 3-0 vote on Monday, the Select Board agreed to continue Littleton EMS indefinitely.
Selectmen pointed to a high quality of care, and strong support from taxpayers, neighboring departments and area health care providers, in making their decision.
The standing-room-only audience at the Littleton Community Center applauded the outcome, including resident Bunny Stoddard, who said the in-house ambulance was satisfactory and should go on.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she said.
As a condition of approval, the Select Board will establish a financial oversight committee for the ambulance service.
At the suggestion of Select Board Vice-Chair Roger Emerson, the standing committee would review Littleton EMS finances and report to the Select Board on a regular basis.
Emerson recommended a committee that includes private sector representatives, similar to the Littleton Water and Light Commission. That suggestion was taken under advisement.
The mission and membership of the committee will be finalized at a later date.
In response to concerns, Select Board Chair Carrie Gendreau said the creation of an oversight committee did not reflect a lack of confidence in the fire department, “It would not be because we don’t trust you [the fire department]. We 100% trust you, 1,000% trust you. But I think all of us, even on a personal level, need accountability.”
Revenue concerns were a recurring theme at Monday’s meeting.
During the discussion, former Select Board member Franco Rossi said the in-house ambulance service was poised to become more profitable once it attained permanent status, and was better positioned to seek out contracts with surrounding communities and pursue lucrative patient transfers.
Rossi, who helped to launch the in-house service, said it had the potential to become a “revenue generator” and urged the Select Board to “stay the course.”
Select Board member Milton Bratz put together a comparison of 19 N.H. fire departments with EMS units (including Littleton) that use cross-trained staff to carry out all fire and ambulance functions.
Through that comparison of fire budgets, overtime budgets, OT as a percent of the total budget, call volumes, and average costs per call, Bratz found that Littleton was within acceptable fiscal limits.
“Littleton is not an outlier,” Bratz said.
While he supported the continuation of the service, Bratz, like Emerson, supported measures to rein in spending.
He said future budgets, “must acknowledge taxpayer concerns and measurably reflect significant fiscal constraint regarding any proposed spending increases.”
Prior to the in-house service, Littleton Contracted with Golden Cross Ambulance for $240,000 a year.
However, due to concerns over the quality of care, and Golden Cross’ demands for a five-year contract without cost guarantees, the town declined to renew.
In implementing its own service, Littleton hired three new EMT/firefighters. Littleton also has ambulance contracts with the towns of Easton and Sugar Hill. The annual budget is $687,475.
