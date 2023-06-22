LANCASTER — A fiery exchange punctuated the Select Board meeting on Monday.
During public input, Teri Anderson stood to address the board and push back against critics of Drag Story Hour, the LGBTQ+ event that Weeks Memorial Library canceled this month over planned protests and safety concerns.
Anderson, who is gay, took exception to what earlier speakers had said, claiming their comments were homophobic.
However, 45 seconds into her remarks, while stating that some in attendance were judging LGBTQ+ people based on “preconceived ideas,” she was interrupted by Select Board Chair Troy Merner, who said, “You can speak all you want, but nobody has said that. Everybody said the complete opposite tonight.”
Anderson disagreed.
Immediately before her, three Drag Story Hour opponents spoke for 10 minutes without interruption.
One, William Vickers, urged the Select Board to enforce a baseline standard of behavior based on “the God of the Bible,” and said about story hour, “some of the things that happened recently — or tried to happen, and they’ll come back and try to happen again — did not follow the Creator’s rules.”
Another speaker, Deborah Beaton, warned, “We are right now in a battle between good and evil, and it seems like the evil is after the best of us, which is our children. God gave us those children and they’re precious. And you don’t need, at that young age, to be subjected to a lot of what they’re being subjected to. I don’t have anything against the LGBTQ, as long as they’re not driving it down my throat and they’re not after the kids. They can do what they want to do, that’s fine. But the children are the most important thing that we have, and we need to protect them, not subject them to garbage like that.”
HEATED WORDS
The exchange between Anderson and Merner lasted approximately three minutes and became increasingly tense.
Anderson said she interpreted others’ comments as anti-gay, to which Merner replied, “They are not saying that, I’m telling you as the Select Board Chairman.”
Merner drew a distinction between Drag Story Hour and the LGBTQ+ community, “They are talking about a totally different subject.”
On the other hand, Anderson believed other speakers had crossed the line and expanded their criticism from the event to the LGBTQ+ population.
A Lancaster resident of 38 years, in a committed relationship for 28 years, and married for 14 years, she said she is an active citizen and normally feels welcome in town. What she heard on Monday made her feel unwelcome.
“Person to person, I feel safe in this community, but to come to these public meetings and [hear people] say, ‘Oh, you know, they’re monsters…’”
As others in attendance began to object, Merner cut in, “They didn’t talk ill to you, you’re talking about a totally different subject, you’re trying to twist this around to something it’s not.”
He then told her to sit down and said, “You’re out of order!” When she protested, he added, “You’re bad-mouthing the people of this town!”
At that point, three minutes and 12 seconds after Anderson took the floor, Merner invoked a three-minute time limit for speakers. He claimed he didn’t invoke the time limit earlier because other speakers hadn’t exceeded it. However, two did, each going over four minutes.
Slipping in a parting shot, Anderson said, “I say sir, as I’m giving you the respect that you are not giving me, that I am part of this community and always will be. And people need to look that there are different people in this community, and we’re not bad, and we’re not monsters. I am an American, I am proud to be an American.”
“NOT THE LANCASTER I KNOW”
Immediately after that quarrel, longtime resident and former Conservation Commission Chair Racheal Stuart stood to speak.
“I don’t know what’s happening in this room right now,” she said, then turned to Merner. She asked him to consider others’ points of view. “I believe you hear the words and [they don’t] sound the same to you as [they did] to me, as somebody who is part of the gay community.”
She said that just because earlier speakers did not target her or Anderson, it doesn’t make their words palatable, such as references to “good and evil” and “light and dark.”
“I understand that there hasn’t been a direct attack on me,” Stuart said. “But when I hear people talk about “the dark” and know that they mean people like me, when I hear people talk about “the evil.” I mean, I am not an evil person and I think you know that.”
Dismayed, she added, “This is not the Lancaster I know.”
The White Mountains Pride of North Conway had rented space at the library to hold the Drag Story Hour event.
The event was met with a steady drumbeat of opposition: harassing phone calls to the library, an online petition with over 500 signatures, and a feature on a national right-wing program.
Some characterized the event as leftist political indoctrination and “grooming.”
Vickers raised similar criticism Monday, saying Drag Story Hour was part of an American communist cultural revolution akin to China circa 1950.
“[Chinese communists] destroyed the old culture so they could build a new one. And that’s in the process of happening in our country,” he said. “I saw it first with these monuments and place names being changed from old heroes, then I saw it with communist-style gangs burning cities and looting stores, then we started hearing demands of reparations for things that none of us did, then we’ve got censorship from all the media and people got blocked. Truth is not allowed anymore. And recently we’ve got these attempts to confuse the children with who they are.”
For Stuart, the Drag Story Hour incident was a time for reflection.
It suggested a need for increased LGBTQ+ outreach and visibility to promote greater acceptance in the Lancaster area.
“I believe that this Drag Story Hour, that was brought here by people from away, was not the best way to start a conversation about what it’s like to live as a lesbian, a gay person, anybody who’s in a minority group,” she said. “It was not the best way for Lancaster to start this conversation — and I would hope that we could have a conversation in this community.”
LIBRARY POLICY
Weeks Memorial Library has a non-discrimination policy for Wingate Hall rentals, and according to staff, there were no grounds to deny the Drag Story Hour event.
However, as a result of the furor, the library has suspended the rental of Wingate Hall pending a policy review.
Some in town have called for the rental policy to be changed, with the Select Board suggesting it be limited to Lancaster residents and organizations to prevent outside groups from staging future “controversial” events.
Library director Barbara Robarts told the Select Board on Monday, “Library trustees continue to look at and evaluate our meeting room policy. We’re not ready with one yet, and with some extra work it may be late summer to early fall before we have that in place. We do have input from the town’s attorney on that as well. Until the time we have that in place, any new use of our meeting room has been suspended.”
Meanwhile, library staff continue to face blowback nearly two weeks after Drag Story Hour was canceled.
At one point Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson asked Robarts “Is everything settling down a bit?”
She responded flatly, “Not really.
Disappointed, Gaetjens-Oleson said, “Sorry about that. I appreciate everything you and the trustees did and went through. You guys were certainly the mature group of them all. So I appreciate that. It’s too bad that you’re dealing with the aftermath of just doing your public duty.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.