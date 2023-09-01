In a collaboration between NOCO Mural Project and North Country Pride, a three-piece diversity mural was unveiled in downtown Littleton on Friday. Left to right: Jessica Bahrakis, founder of NOCO Mural; Meg Reinhold, the artist from Vermont; Kerri Harrington, co-chair of North Country Pride; and Becky Colpitts, community outreach coordinator for the Littleton Food Co-op who is representing Granite United Way, which provided a grant that paid for the mural. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
In a collaboration between NOCO Mural Project and North Country Pride, a three-piece diversity mural was unveiled in downtown Littleton on Friday. Left to right: Jessica Bahrakis, founder of NOCO Mural; Meg Reinhold, the artist from Vermont; Kerri Harrington, co-chair of North Country Pride; and Becky Colpitts, community outreach coordinator for the Littleton Food Co-op who is representing Granite United Way, which provided a grant that paid for the mural. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — A Select Board member’s comments about a new diversity and inclusion mural on private property downtown has prompted some community members to speak out in opposition to her words on online forums and has prompted the Select Board to consider sign regulation on public property.
On Aug. 18, a three-piece diversity mural debuted on the side of the Jing Fong restaurant building along Jackson Street at Main.
Created by Vermont artist Meg Reinhold, who reached out to the LGBTQ community for input and ideas, the project is a first-time collaboration between the NOCO Mural Project and North Country Pride.
The first mural closest to Main Street is titled “We Are Joy” and draws on the traditional Pride rainbow.
The middle piece is titled “We Belong” and features a theme of nature and a birch tree.
The third is titled “We Will Not Be Banned” and carries a theme of a refusal to be invisible or silent and includes at the bottom words by LGBTQ activists, authors, and actors.
Since Monday’s Littleton Select Board meeting, some community members have spoken out online against comments made by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau, who brought up the mural toward the end the meeting during the selectman’s topics segment.
“I’m not even sure how to broach the subject, because when it’s private property there’s nothing we can do,” she said. “But I really think we need to be very careful about what kind of artwork goes up.”
“Absolutely,” said Roger Emerson.
“This last artwork that went up on the side of the Jing Fong building, I would encourage anyone to research what that really means,” said Gendreau, who also serves as the state senator for New Hampshire Senate District 1. “It’s a very uncomfortable thing, I know, because it makes it sound like I’m anti-whatever. I’m not.”
Gendreau said the group is talking about the possibility of putting up more artwork in town.
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said the town can regulate public property and allow no one to put something on it.
“Exactly,” said Gendreau. “But it’s coming. And what went up is not good. It was not good. I won’t get into it. I don’t want that to be in our town. I don’t want it to be here.”
The board can enlist the Mitchell Group, its legal counsel, to look into the public property aspect, said Gleason.
“But if it’s on private property, we also need to make sure we’re not violating freedom of speech and freedom of expression,” he said.
“Private property, I get it,” said Gendreau. “I still don’t like it. But it’s private property.”
No matter the nature of the sign, Gleason said the town can keep it off of municipal property.
“But it’s bubbling over,” said Gendreau.
An Instagram post, identifying Gendreau as the District 1 state senator, charged her with “fear-mongering” about the new mural because it has a rainbow, states that she says “we don’t want more public expressions of LGBTQ acceptance in Littleton,” and calls for new leadership.
