Select Board Members Face Criticism

HAVERHILL — The new members of the Select Board came under fire this week.
A handful of residents grilled Kevin Knapp and Katie Williams about their political agendas at the start of the board’s meeting on Monday.
One resident, Lorraine Prescott, accused Knapp and Williams of wanting to oust Town Manager Brigitte Codling, who was not in attendance.
“They’re trying to get rid of a woman who has done more for this town than anyone else in the 50 years I’ve been in this town,” Prescott said.
Another resident, Marilyn Blaisdell, insinuated that Knapp and Williams’ candidacy had been solicited and financially backed by Codling opponents.
Said Blaisdell about the newcomers, “They were sponsored to be in those seats.”
Knapp and Williams denied the allegations.
In response to questions, Knapp said his campaign signs, advertisements, and handbills were not paid for by an individual or group with specific political aims.
He said those materials were funded through general donations, and pledged to turn over his campaign finance records as proof.
Meanwhile, Williams denied claims that she and Knapp were recruited to run by unnamed backers at a “garage meeting.”
When she filed to run, she said multiple people reached out with help and guidance, but it was nothing nefarious.
“I had a group of individuals that had experience in this sort of thing and they offered me advice,” she said. “I wanted to win, of course I was going to take people up [on their offer].”
SUPPORT OR NOT?
Select Board support for Codling remains unclear.
Knapp and Williams were elected in March on a platform of more accountability for town administration, and they replaced two Codling supporters on the board.
During the campaign, they said they had no desire to oust Codling.
On Monday, Prescott wanted to know if that was still true.
“I want to know how you feel about it now,” Prescott said. “If a vote would have been taken tonight whether to keep [Codling] or not, what would you say?”
Neither Knapp nor Williams replied.
When the question was put to other board members, Selectman Michael Graham said, “I don’t really know. I have some positives and some negatives [about Codling].”
“CONDUCT” QUESTION
Two weeks earlier, Knapp requested an agenda item, “Town Manager Conduct,” under new business on May 9.
Codling asked that it be a public discussion. Knapp abruptly withdrew it prior to the start of the meeting without explanation. It caused some to wonder if Codling’s job was in jeopardy.
Appointed in 2019, Codling has come under fire for reform efforts that have upset some in town, notably Woodsville precinct officials.
During her remarks, Prescott said two board members lived in Woodsville (Graham, Vice Chair Steve Robbins) and two others, Knapp and Williams, have expressed moderate to strong support for the town’s precincts.
“I was told a couple of years before [that] the plan was to stack the deck, get everybody from Woodsville on the [select] board, and Woodsville would be in charge. Words to that effect,” Prescott said.
She told Select Board members that criticism of Codling was unfounded, and added, “I think you people need to do some soul searching. And if you really want to do what’s right for the town, you’ll keep her on. You’re not going to find someone better.”
Select Board members did not respond.
Former board member Matt Bjelobrk urged them to allow discussion, and not take the criticism personally.
“To anyone sitting up there, you’ve got to be able to take slings and arrows,” he said. “You’ve taken a few, I’ve taken a few. It’s fair game. Whether it’s something legal or illegal, people have a right to their opinion. I would just caution you from shutting down any conversation. It comes with the territory.”
