Select Board Mulls $180,000 Town Garage Project
WATERFORD — The Select Board on Monday heard plans to replace a section of the Town Garage.

Explaining the need for the project, board Chair Michael Barrett said, “Our town garage has seen better days. In fact, a lot times when you’re inside the garage you can see the days because of all the holes in the wall.”

