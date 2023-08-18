Select Board Mulls $180,000 Town Garage Project

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Monday heard plans to replace a section of the Town Garage.
Explaining the need for the project, board Chair Michael Barrett said, “Our town garage has seen better days. In fact, a lot times when you’re inside the garage you can see the days because of all the holes in the wall.”
The project will replace an undersized, dilapidated wing of the Town Garage that is too small to accommodate most vehicles and is plagued by a leaky roof and mold problems.
Public Works Superintendent Jim Hayes said the proposed reconstruction would make it “so it’s actually a usable space.”
The Select Board reviewed an estimated $180,0000 price estimate for the project and suggested it could be paid for through a combination of American Rescue Plan Act and highway department maintenance budget funds.
In addition, the Select Board will investigate if grant funding is available to offset project costs.
Board member Sue Hayes suggested that energy-related aspects of the project (such as insulation and lighting) may be grant eligible.
Under the funding scheme discussed by the Select Board, the town would expend its remaining ARPA funds on the Town Garage project.
The town has already committed two-thirds of its $372,500 in ARPA funds as follows:
— $50,000 to the Waterford Fire Department, to be placed in its equipment fund towards an eventual new truck purchase.
— $11,840 was given to Davies Memorial Library to repaint the exterior of the building it shares with the town offices and the U.S. Post Office.
— $110,800 in ARPA funds to NEK Broadband to bring high-speed internet service to over 400 unserved and under-served households.
— $72,300 to provide broadband access (via Spectrum) to the majority of Waterford residents that were not included in Northeast Kingdom Broadband project.
— $20,000 to continue maintenance of the historic Waterford cemeteries.
