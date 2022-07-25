Select Board Mulls Options For Problem Intersection

HAVERHILL — The Select Board this week weighed solutions for the dangerous Central/Forest/Bridge Street intersection.
The intersection has been the site of countless accidents, and board members agreed that safety improvements are needed.
In the works is a quick fix, which would remove a turning lane in front of McDonald’s. Doing so would narrow the intersection and eliminate some cross traffic.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has verbally approved the estimated $2,000 stopgap project, but the Select Board argued for stronger measures.
Board member Michael Graham suggested a roundabout or traffic lights may be needed.
While those ideas are unpopular, he said, “it would slow people down.”
However, such improvements are a ways off.
The Central/Forest/Bridge Street intersection is located on a state road and would be a DOT project. Despite town requests, it has not been placed on the DOT’s 10-year-plan. That means an intersection redesign or reconfiguration will not happen for at least a decade.
Graham suggested that the town re-open discussions with DOT. He said there were compelling public safety concerns that merited the project being placed on the 10-year plan. Those concerns stem from the intersection being offset, with vehicles navigating nine turning points and circulating through multiple high-traffic businesses (McDonald’s, Cumberland Farms, Shaws, and a state liquor store).
Graham suggested that an updated traffic study might help the town make its case. The last traffic study was done in 2019.
“I just think we need to make a renewed effort to DOT to say ‘This is actually going to, and already has, killed people,” he said.
Meanwhile, in addition to the proposed $2,000 stopgap solution, local officials will look into redirecting traffic flow.
The Select Board expressed interest in limiting Forest Street to one-way traffic in the direction of Cottage Hospital as a way to improve public safety.
They directed Town Manager Brigitte Codling and Woodsville District Administrator Kevin Shelton to discuss the matter and report back.
Ultimately, it would be up to the district whether to make Forest Street one-way or not.
WIFI UPDATE
The Haverhill Public WiFi Network got a boost on July 4th.
The free public WiFi network, serving areas of Woodsville, experienced a spike in usage as the village hosted the Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July parade and day-long celebration.
According to Codling, there were 876 unique visitors to the network on July 4th, many of them new.
“Last year [on July 4th] we had very little usage. We had just launched the system and we only had a few people that knew about it. But this year we had 206 new visitors,” she said.
As a result, the network has seen higher sustained usage after the holiday.
The average number of unique daily users jumped from 838 unique clients for the week of 6/20-26 (250 per day) and 975 unique clients for the week of 6/27 to 7/3 (290 per day) to 1,018 for the week of July 11-17 (332 per day).
“Even though the Fourth of July has come and gone, the usage of that free public WiFi network has just exploded. So people are aware of it and they’re using it, which is exciting,” Codling said.
The free public WiFi network was launched in Sept. 2021 with service along parts of Central Street in Woodsville. Antennas are hosted by Vickie Wyman of The Atlantic Real Estate Network, Robert Welsh of Welsh Realty Apartments, and Mike & Brie Choate of Mike’s Garage.
It was expanded this year with the deployment of an antenna at the Woodsville Community Field.
